What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2024

How to Get Away With Murder as well as a few dozen movies are among the departures planned for October.

Picture: Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Picture and ABC

Another month is just around the corner, and below, we’re tracking all the departures planned for Netflix in the United States, with big movies like the Back to the Future trilogy and the Divergent movies all set to depart. 

As a quick reminder of how removals work from Netflix. For a large portion of Netflix’s 7,000+ title library, they license titles from providers for a select period of time. In the case of some movies, these periods can only be a few months following their addition. This primarily applies to licensed titles, but we’ve increasingly seen many Netflix Originals leave the service, too. 

We typically get word of new removals around 30 days before they are due to depart, plus an expanded list from Netflix at some point during the preceding month. We list titles for their actual day of removal, so if you want to watch anything leaving on October 1st, you’ll need to do so by September 30th. 

Movies Leaving Netflix on October 1st, 2024

  • A Million Ways to Dive in the West (2014)
  • Baby Boy (2001)
  • Back to the Future (1985)
  • Back to the Future Part II (1989)
  • Back to the Future Part III (1990)
  • Blankman (1994)
  • Chatô: The King of Brazil (2015)
  • Clerks (1994)
  • Conan the Barbarian (1982)
  • Divergent (2014)
  • Dumb & Dumber (1994)
  • Dune (1984)
  • Fifty Shades Darker (2017)
  • Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
  • Fighting (2009)
  • Flushed Away (2006)
Hacksaw Ridge Leaving Netflix

Picture: Lionsgate

  • Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
  • Home (2015)
  • Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
  • Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)
  • Junior (1994)
  • Land of the Lost (2009)
  • Léon: The Professional (Léon) (1994)
  • Long Shot (2019)
  • Major League II (1994)
  • Monster House (2006)
  • Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)
  • Muriel’s Wedding (1994)
  • My Girl 2 (1994)
  • Natural Born Killers (1994)
Detective Pikachu Netflix

Detective Pikachu Netflix

  • Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)
  • Rango (2011)
  • Reality Bites (1994)
  • S.W.A.T. (2003)
  • Serial Mom (1994)
  • Slap Shot (1977)
  • Street Fighter (1994)
  • Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)
  • The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
  • The Benchwarmers (2006)
  • The Breakfast Club (1985)
  • The Conjuring (2013)
  • The Conjuring 2 (2016)
  • The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
  • The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
  • The Hudsucker Proxy (1994)
The Lego Movie New On Netflix June 2024

The Lego Movie New On Netflix June 2024

  • The Lego Movie (2014)
  • The Outpost (2020)
  • The Paper (1994)
  • The River Wild (1994)
  • The Road to El Dorado (2000)
  • The Secret of My Success (1987)
  • The Wiz (1978)
  • Uncle Buck (1989)
  • Warcraft (2016)
  • Wild Things (1998)

Series Leaving Netflix on October 1st

How To Get Away With Murder Leaving Netflix

How To Get Away With Murder – Picture: ABC

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 22nd

