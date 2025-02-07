What Happened to Netflix’s ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Live-Action Series?

One of the most frustrating things about covering Netflix is the number of projects announced only to die quietly behind the scenes. We’ve seen this happen repeatedly over the years, and one of the most disappointing examples is the Assassin’s Creed live-action series. Now that it’s been five years since the project was announced let’s recap the development timeline and where things stand in 2025.

It’s been nearly three years since our last update to our “everything we know” article about Netflix’s live-action Assassin’s Creed series, so if you want an expanded timeline up until that point, head there, as we’ll be abbreviating things in this article. In October 2020, Netflix and Ubisoft announced via social media and its About Netflix blog that it partnered with Ubisoft to develop at least two Assassin’s Creed projects.

“A brand-new, live-action Assassin’s Creed series is coming to Netflix,” read the initial announcement. “The deal includes multiple series, the first of which will be a genre-bending live-action epic, with others being animated and anime adaptations. The live-action series is currently searching for a showrunner. Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers.”

Before diving into recent updates, let’s provide some context. During the late 2010s, we were in the so-called “Peak TV” era, when studios handed out development deals like candy. Ubisoft, with a strong library of video game IP, joined the fray by announcing several projects, including a Skull & Bones TV show, a Netflix movie adaptation of The Division, and Beyond Good and Evil. Some projects, like Captain Laserhawk and Splinter Cell, have moved forward. However, others, like The Division, are shelved, and Beyond Good and Evil has seemingly vanished alongside its game counterpart.

Hollywood has experienced significant shifts and challenges in recent years. The pandemic caused production delays, forcing the cancellation of several projects. The 2023 strikes disrupted an entire development cycle. Executive turnover and shifting priorities at studios have also contributed to projects like Assassin’s Creed losing momentum. Can you see where this is going?

Timeline of Development and Announcements for Netflix’s Live-Action Assassin’s Creed Series

In 2021, we learned that Jeb Stuart would be the primary writer and showrunner for the series. Stuart was already working with Netflix on Vikings: Valhalla. In early 2022, he expressed enthusiasm about the project, though casting was still underway. By early 2023, however, it was revealed that Stuart had departed from the series.

Since then, updates have been scarce. Ubisoft’s TV division has undergone leadership changes, and the company as a whole is facing financial struggles. Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik, the original executive producers, have left Ubisoft. Kreinik, now Senior Vice President of Television at Jerry Bruckheimer Television, hasn’t been involved with the project in years, although she still lists it on her LinkedIn profile. Altman, meanwhile, moved to Netflix in 2023 to head its Transmedia department.

The only Ubisoft executive still mentioning the project is Aymar Azaizia, the company’s Transmedia and Business Development Director. Azaizia has previously discussed adaptations and lists TV and movie initiatives among his responsibilities.

Scooper Daniel Richtman recently reported in February 2025 that the Netflix series is “on hold.” He also mentioned that a live-action Assassin’s Creed movie is in development, though Netflix does not appear to be involved.

This situation resembles the troubled development of Sony’s Horizon: Zero Dawn adaptation. After facing numerous delays, Sony scrapped the planned Netflix series in favor of a movie. Similarly, Netflix adaptations of Overwatch, Diablo, and Final Fantasy XIV have been quietly abandoned.

What about the other Assassin’s Creed animated project? Silence on that, too. Adi Shankar, currently teeing up Devil May Cry for release in April 2025, was thought to be attached, but he politely declined to comment when we asked about it ahead of the Captain Laserhawk season 1 release. Ironically, that show is the only way you can currently get your AC fix on Netflix with Bullfrog

Are you disappointed that it seems the Assassin’s Creed TV series is no longer moving forward? Let us know in the comments below!