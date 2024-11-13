What to Expect From ‘Arcane’ Season 2 Act 2 on Netflix?

After three incredible episodes for Act 1 of Arcane season 2, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for us with Act 2. As Piltover and Zaun seem destined for war, will Jinx arise as Zaun’s savior? Will Viktor spark a technological evolution? So many questions are left to be answered in Act 2, so here’s what we expect from the next batch of episodes.

Arcane is the prequel animated series to Riot Game’s smash hit MOBA League of Legends. Produced by Riot Games and French animation studio Fortiche, the series has received critical acclaim, impressing millions of fans worldwide and introducing a new audience to the franchise.

Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed slum city of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions and the power that will tear them apart.

Act 2 of Arcane season 2 arrives on Netflix on November 16th, 2024.

What to expect from Arcane Act 2?

Piltover goes to war.

After Jinx attacked the Piltover council, Ambessa Megarda used the mourning period to her advantage by planting the seeds of war between the two nations.

Her manipulation of the events of Act 1 has resulted in a vengeful Caitlyn Kirammanyn becoming the general and leader of Piltover, which is now under Martial Law.

Outside of using it in her strike squad in the hunt for Jinx, Caitlyn resisted using hex tech. However, thanks to the influence of Ambessa, who continues to goad Caitlyn, we’d expect her to arm the enforcers and Ambessa’s soldiers with hex tech as they take the fight directly to Zaun.

A broken Vi

Vi couldn’t bring herself to kill her little sister Jinx, and in the process, has lost the respect of her lover Caitlyn.

In the second season preview, we see Vi dyeing her hair and competing in underground fighting pits, which is likely to unleash all of her pent-up anger.

Vi will likely have no place to call home, as the people of Zaun will see her as a traitor after donning an enforcer uniform. Meanwhile, she won’t be welcomed by the enforcers of Piltover either, who may also see her as a traitor for abandoning her post.

Regardless, Vi is a fighter, and whatever happens, she’ll be there to stop the bloodshed coming.

Jinx, the savior of Zaun?

After the death of Silco, instead of uniting as one and taking the fight to Piltover, the criminal gangs were fighting for control over Zaun. Most of the criminal gang leaders are now dead, which has opened an even bigger power vacuum inside the city.

While it wasn’t her intention, Jinx has inadvertently cemented herself as a symbol of defiance and rebellion for Zaun. As Pilover takes the fight to Zaun, the city and its people now look to Jinx for leadership, which is shown in the preview as her followers don her powder blue hair and lilac attire.

Viktor the Hexcore messiah?

After merging with the Hexcore, Viktor’s body has become a blend of human and machine. Upon leaving Jace and the academy behind, we last saw Viktor on the streets of Zaun, where a group of shimmer addicts were going to attempt to assault him. However, instead of harming them, he helped heal one of the assailants, which not only removed any trace of shimmer but also de-aged and healed their eyesight. After witnessing such an act the other shimmer addicts fell to their knees in awe of what they witnessed.

Given Viktor’s appearance, there are some obvious parallels to religious figures such as Jesus or Moses. Will Viktor be Zaun’s true savior, or will he force its residents to join him on his journey to a new advancement of human evolution?

Where is Jace?

Jace, Ekko, and Heimedinger were below the city inside of the gemstone mesh. However, whatever was afflicting Viktor was also inside the gemstone mesh, which sent the trio into a strange new dimension. It remains unclear what this means for the city and for the future of Hextech, but if any trio could deduce or solve whatever is happening, it would be those three.

Upon Jace’s return, we’d suspect he’ll be shocked to discover Piltover has entered Martial Law with Caitlynn at its helm as the commander.

Can Mel escape the Black Rose?

The Black Rose attempted to assassinate Ambessa but failed. Instead, the faction turned its attention to Mel and successfully trapped her inside some dimension manifested by their magic.

Mel is intelligent and shown to be very resourceful, so to escape from harm or the influence of the Black Rose, it will take all of her wits to get away.

