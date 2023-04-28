Sony’s new biopic Big George Foreman is now hitting theaters around the world and depending on where you live, you should see the new movie headlined by Khris Davis arrive on Netflix later this year.

Directed by George Tillman Jr., the new feature film looks back at the remarkable comeback of an all-time boxing great in the form of boxing Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman.

The movie is getting a wide release across 2,800 theaters in the United States. It is reportedly isn’t being billed as a sports drama with the movie dealing with Foreman’s “spiritual leanings” alongside the drama inside the ring.

Starring alongside Davis in the movie includes Jasmine Mathews, Sullivan Jones (who plays Muhammad Ali), Lawrence Gilliard Jr., and Forest Whitaker.

When will Big George Foreman be on Netflix in the United States?

The US will receive Big George Foreman via the Sony first-window output deal Netflix struck with the distributor for new movies released from 2022 onwards.

So far from the deal, films like Where the Crawdad Sings, Uncharted, Morbius, and many more arrive on the service.

Predicting exactly when the movie will drop on Netflix isn’t easy as Sony releases haven’t all come in a uniform fashion.

At the absolute earliest, we’ve seen Sony movies arrive around 120 days after its initial theatrical debut. That’d place the movie to drop on Netflix on August 26th, 2023. Sometimes, however, it’s taken a few more weeks for movies to arrive, so in any case, we’d expect Big George Foreman to drop on Netflix between late August and October 2023.

Once Big George Foreman arrives on Netflix, it’ll reside there for 18 months.

When will Big George Foreman be on Netflix in other regions?

Netflix India is also due to receive the movie via the first window deal and should do so in late August 2023.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies around two years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see Big George Foreman added sometime in 2024/25.

