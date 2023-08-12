No, Netflix Isn’t Currently Making An ‘Enola Holmes 3’

Enola Holmes 2 dropped on Netflix in October 2022 globally and saw Millie Bobby Brown return to the role of the young detective-for-hire taking on her first major case. Sadly, since then, no announcement has been made about the future of the franchise at Netflix despite viral Facebook posts suggesting otherwise.

Despite the ending of the movie leaving the door open for a third installment, there’s been no announcement of a third movie at the time of publishing.

The closest we’ve come to anything remotely close to a confirmation of a third movie was when Millie Bobby Brown told Screenrant:

“I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work,”

Fake Facebook Pages Promoting a Third Movie Is On The Way

A group of Facebook pages that have been continuously pushing fake Netflix news stories over the past year are all promoting a third Enola Holmes movie on the way. As we’ve established, that’s not set to happen.

We’ve covered these Facebook pages numerous times in recent weeks, with each of the pages also suggesting a 365 Days 4 is on the way (it’s not), as well as a Purple Hearts 2 (there’s not) and a second season to The Queen’s Gambit (there won’t be).

Among the Facebook pages spreading false information about a third Enola Holmes movie include “Netflix Addict,” “Netflix Memes,” “The Netflix Memes,” and “Netflix Daily Updates.”

As we’ve covered previously, many of the posts in question include a link to Netflix Life, but once again, the article in question doesn’t report that a third movie is on the way. In fact, they report what we’re reporting here.

Why are they spreading false information? Well, they’re getting paid to send traffic to Netflix Life (up to $7 per 1,000 clicks), and naturally, the fake good news gets plenty of engagement, with some of the more popular posts getting tens of thousands of likes and no doubt hundreds of thousands of views.

Cast and Crew of Enola Holmes Tied Up With Other Netflix Projects

Somewhat in the way of a third installment of Enola Holmes is the fact that much of the cast and crew are tied up with other projects either with or away from Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown has several Netflix projects underway. The actress just recently wrapped up her 2024 Netflix movie, The Electric State, and will soon be filming the final season of Stranger Things (if and when the strikes conclude).

Henry Cavill won’t be returning as Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher but has several other projects in the works (or rumored projects), including Warhammer 40,000.

Jack Thorne, the writer on both movies and executive producer on the second, has a new Netflix project just announced in the form of a new drama series called Toxic Town that will star Jodie Whittaker, Rory Kinnear, and Robert Carlyle.

Of course, if Netflix does announce or we hear plans of a third movie in development, we’ll keep you posted here on What’s on Netflix.

