Legacies is among the huge collection of The CW shows that will be returning for another season but with the caveat that they’ll be airing a lot later than usual. Here’s what we know about Legacies season 3 and when you can expect the third season to be streaming on Netflix around the world.

In case you’ve not dived into the series, Legacies is a spin-off to The Original which itself is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries (all of which are on Netflix in most regions excluding Legacies but not forever).

It stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson who is attending a new school where she can expand on her supernatural abilities.

Seasons 1 and 2 are on Netflix in the United States with season 1 landing on April 5th, 2019 and the second added on April 3rd, 2020.

It’s worth noting that only Netflix in the United States carries Legacies and as we’ll explore shortly, the series is unlikely to be coming to Netflix internationally.

The CW won’t be airing Legacies season 3 in its usual October slot. Instead, it’s been moved back alongside the other titles within The CW’s slate. This is because production on the show, much like most other shows including Netflix’s slate, has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Filming is set to take place later in 2020 and instead began airing on January 21st with 16 episodes expected.

When will Legacies season 3 be on Netflix US?

Unfortunately, with its delay on network television, that means it will be delayed on Netflix too.

The past two seasons have each arrived on Netflix just eight days after the season finale and hit Netflix in April. Given the delay, the show is coming much later than normal.

Currently, the finale is scheduled to air on June 24th, 2021. That means we should see the series added in early July 2021. However, that wasn’t confirmed as part of Netflix’s July 2021 release schedule. We’ll keep you posted but we should be seeing the show added imminently. Keep an eye on our what’s new on Netflix section for more.

Also, don’t worry the show’s future is secured with a fourth season planned likely for later this year.

Will Legacies be coming to Netflix outside the United States?

The show still remains unsold in most regions despite the fact that Netflix internationally does carry The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

That’s not completely uncommon however, in recent years, Netflix has put a bigger focus on its own Originals that air globally as opposed to licensing select US shows for international audiences.

We’ll let you know if this changes but for the moment, it doesn’t look likely. Most regions will probably have to wait until HBO Max’s global rollout instead.

Are you looking forward to Legacies season 3 coming to Netflix in the US? Let us know in the comments down below.