When will ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ be on Netflix?

As the cinemas around the world reopen, one of the first movies to be premiering is Peter Rabbit 2 which may not come to Netflix in the US like the first one. Here’s what we know about if and when Peter Rabbit 2 will be on Netflix.

Will Gluck will return to direct the second movie with most of the cast from the original returning. James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, Lennie James, Aimee Horne, Margot Robbie, and Rose Byrne will all feature.

In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, we’ll be following the married couple Thomas and Bea living with Peter and his rabbit family. However, Peter gets quickly bored with the new living arrangement and sets out for the big city.

The movie is available in cinemas in most regions around the world in late May 2021 but the United States release is not until June 11th, 2021.

As you may know, the first movie did come to Netflix (in the US and numerous other regions). After hitting theaters in January 2018, it later came to Netflix in August 2018 before leaving 18 months later.

Although we couldn’t gauge exactly how well Peter Rabbit did on Netflix when it was streaming on the United States (the top 10 feature was added after the movie departed), we do know it’s performed well in regions like Australia and New Zealand.

Will Peter Rabbit 2 be on Netflix?

Now, this is where it becomes tricky. Unlike the first movie, the second is set to be released by Columbia Pictures and not Sony Pictures Animation. That could mean that it skips Netflix and goes to Starz because Netflix currently only gets first window rights to Sony Animation titles.

We can only speculate as to why it’s moved (nothing has officially been said on this) but if it’s the case it’s excluded it won’t come to Netflix in the US. Netflix does have a new deal with Sony for all movies but that doesn’t kick in until 2022.

If somehow it does come to Netflix via that animation first window, it should arrive on Netflix around December 2021.

Outside the United States in countries like Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom seem to get Sony movies (of all kinds) in the second window. That should mean that those regions get Peter Rabbit 2 in summer 2023.

Would you like to see Peter Rabbit 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.