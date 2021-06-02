Korean Horror ‘The 8th Night’ Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Even more fantastic Korean content is heading your way this July with the upcoming release of the exciting horror thriller The 8th Night. We have everything you need to know about The 8th Night, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The 8th Night is an upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama thriller written and directed by Kim Tae Hyung who Korea Times refers to as a rookie director. Gom Pictures and Gogo Studio are the two production companies behind the feature.

Upon release, The 8th Night will be the fifth South Korean Netflix Original movie to land on Netflix in 2021.

When is The 8th Night Netflix release date?

We have confirmation that The 8th Night will be released globally on Netflix on Friday, July 2nd, 2021.

In total, the Original will be available to stream in 190 countries.

What is the plot of The 8th Night?

Over two millennia ago, two mysterious beings wreaking havoc upon the populace by tormenting humans were locked away in caskets. Thousands of years later, the beings awaken and attempt to reclaim their lost forms. It’s up to monk Cheong Seok, and exorcist Park Jin-soo to stop the evil creatures, and save the world.

Who are the cast members of The 8th Night?

Below is the confirmed list of main, supporting, and guest actors for The 8th Night:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jin Soo Lee Sung Min Memory, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, King2Hearts Ho Tae Park Hae Joon The World of the Married, Arthdal Chronicles, My Mister Ae Ran Kim Yoo Jung Love in the Moonlight, Angry Mom, Clear Passion for Now Cheong Seok Nam Da Reum A Piece of Your Mind, Beautiful World, Six Flying Dragons Kim Joon Cheol Choi Jin Ho Dr. Romantic, Extraordinary You, Search: WWW Ha Jeong Lee Eol It’s Okay to Not be Okay., Hot Stove League, Live High School Girl Park Se Hyun Record of Youth, The Best Ending, Doctor Prisoner

What is the movie runtime?

Unfortunately, there are two conflicting sources for the run time of The 8th Night.

The wiki page for the movie has a runtime of 115 minutes listed. Whereas KMDB (Korean Movie Database) has the feature listed for 150 minutes.

When did filming for The 8th Night take place?

According to Hancinema filming for The 8th Night began on May 19th, 2019 , and wrapped up several months later on September 26th, 2019.

Are you looking forward to the release of The 8th Night on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!