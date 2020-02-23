The Walking Dead is about to return from its mid-season break on AMC. As per normal, Netflix in the United States will get the tenth season because it’s on a legacy contract but when will season 10 be on Netflix? Let’s take a look.

Despite having a somewhat damaged reputation in its later seasons, the series is still one of the best action series going at the moment and AMC’s biggest show still. Season 9 (which recently arrived on Netflix in the US) saw the departure of one of the show’s key stars so this season will be about how the rest of the cast manages.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead began on AMC from October 6th. New episodes air every Sunday up until roughly the end of March or in mid-April.

The Walking Dead season 10 Netflix release date

So, when will season 10 of The Walking Dead be on Netflix? The answer is fairly easy to predict given the show has arrived in pretty much the exact same month for every year going back years.

Every year, new seasons come in September meaning that season 10 of The Walking Dead will be on Netflix US in September 2020. The exact day won’t be known until the September preview comes out in late August.

The Walking Dead season 10 will also arrive in a similar manner on Netflix in Canada meaning September 2020.

Other regions such as the United Kingdom and Australia are not streaming the show. Brits will need to use NowTV to stream.

Will The Walking Dead leave Netflix?

We also hear rumors of people saying that AMC will pull The Walking Dead from Netflix. This will eventually be the case but for now, Netflix operates this license on a legacy contract. That means it’ll stay on Netflix so long as new seasons release and once the show has ended, the show will leave after a few years.

Fear The Walking Dead remains away from Netflix in the US with a similar contract in place with Hulu. Likewise, the new show, World Beyond, isn’t expected to come to Netflix either.

In case you’re wondering, The Walking Dead will be headed back for an eleventh season on AMC in 2020 so there are still reasons to keep with the show

Looking forward to the new season of TWD? Let us know in the comments.