When will Season 11 of ‘Call the Midwife’ be on Netflix?

Call the Midwife season 10 is now on Netflix but fans of the show will know that season 11 (or series 11 as it’s known in the UK) has just concluded its airing. When will season 11 hit Netflix? We haven’t been provided an exact release date but we can give you a rough estimation.

Ever since 2014, Netflix has been receiving annual releases of Call the Midwife with the exception of 2020 where the series was delayed due to you-know-what. The most recent season, season 10, landed on Netflix on March 21st, 2022.

Netflix US is now the only region currently carrying Call the Midwife. Netflix UK notably saw the series removed back in September 2021.

As mentioned, season 11 has already aired in the UK. It premiered its Christmas episode in December 2021 and then ran its 8 episodes from January through February 2022. This season is set in 1967 and we begin the season following Nancy who begins her first day as a newly qualified midwife.

When will season 11 of Call the Midwife be released on Netflix?

Again, we don’t have an official date but we are expecting it to arrive in very late 2022 or more likely 2023.

Previous seasons have dropped onto Netflix around 11 months following their BBC airing. They then air on PBS in the States before coming to Netflix. If the show follows the same trend for the last couple of seasons we should see season 11 drop onto Netflix in either December 2022 but more likely January or February 2023 at the absolute earliest.

Of course, we’ll be sure to keep you posted as and when the new season is on the way.

Could Call the Midwife leave Netflix?

One possibility is that we see Call the Midwife in the US take a leave like its done in the UK. There’s no sign of that happening at the moment so long as Netflix is willing to keep licensing new seasons but with increased competition for period dramas, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

There’s plenty more to come from Call the Midwife beyond season 11. Both a twelfth and thirteenth season are on the way with the latter set to air in 2024.

Are you looking forward to another season of Call the Midwife coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.