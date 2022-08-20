Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: August 20th, 2022

A quiet week for new movies on Netflix this week but there are still absolutely worth adding to your Netflix queue. Here are our picks of the best new movies added to Netflix US over the past 7 days.

If you want to see everything on Netflix or if you’re outside the United States, you can find the full list of new releases via our new on Netflix hub.

Learn to Swim (2021)

Genre: Romance, Drama, Music

Director: Thyrone Tommy

Cast: Thomas Antony Olajide, Emma Ferreira, Andrea Davis

Writer: Thyrone Tommy, Marni Van Dyk

Runtime: 90 min

Our first highlight of the week is ARRAY’s Learn to Swim, which made its SVOD debut on Netflix earlier this year.

The movie is about a talented saxophonist who begins a stormy romance with a spirited jazz singer as music, memories, and the sorrow of loss collide.

The movie has a 93% on RottenTomatoes so far, with Roger Moore for Movie Nation saying that Olajide puts in a “brooding performance.”

Piranha (2010)

Genre: Comedy, Horror

Director: Alexandre Aja

Cast: Elisabeth Shue, Jerry O’Connell, Richard Dreyfuss

Writer: Pete Goldfinger, Josh Stolberg

Runtime: 88 min

While the 1978 original Piranha, there’s still some entertainment value to be gotten out of the 2010 reboot (which later led to a 2012 sequel).

Labeled Piranha 3D elsewhere (it’s not available in 3D on Netflix, so the strip the title), the comedy-horror follows what happens during an Arizona Spring Break takes place with an earthquake unleashing thousands of flesh-hungry piranhas.

Is this high-brow cinema? Absolutely not. Is it dumb fun? Absolutely.

Look Both Ways (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Wanuri Kahiu

Cast: Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson

Writer: April Prosser

Runtime: 110 min

Netflix had two major movie releases this week with the one making the most headlines being the third (and possibly final) 365 Days movie. Given you won’t be finding that movie on this list, we’ve defaulted to highlighting Lili Reinhart’s new Netflix movie.

While by no means perfect, the movie does feature a great performance by Reinhart herself and offers some interesting themes given its unique concept.

We reviewed the movie earlier in the week and concluded you should watch if you’re a fan of Riverdale or the Sliding Doors concept otherwise, you’ll want to skip it.

The Assistant (2022)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Adrian Teh

Cast: Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin, Hairul Azreen, Kin Wah Chew

Writer: Chi-Ren Choong, Adrian Teh

Runtime: 124 min

On the international front this week, Netflix got the recently released Sony Pictures movie, The Assistant.

The thriller is about an unjustly imprisoned man who, after getting released, views to take revenge with the help of his psychotic friend.

The movie is R-rated and has action sequences to prove it. While it suffers from the same lacking plot as most modern movies, this is interesting enough to warrant a watch.

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix

Dunkirk (2017)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Harry Styles, Jack Lowden, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy

Just announced to be removed from Netflix in September is possibly one of the best WW2 movies of all time. We’re referring to Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, the expertly crafted retelling of the soldier’s retreat and evacuation as they’re being closed in by German troops.

It’s a masterclass in sound design in particular but you’ll be hooked from start to finish and of course, the movie was the recipient of 3 Oscars.

The movie doesn’t leave Netflix US until September 12th but if it’s been on your list for a while, now is a great chance to watch it.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Day Shift (77 points) Uncharted (58 points) Purple Hearts (56 points) Sing 2 (45 points) The Informer (35 points) The Gray Man (28 points) Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (26 points) The Nice Guys (21 points) Look Both Ways (20 points) Flight (19 points) Wedding Season (14 points) Endless Love (12 points) The Sea Beast (6 points) Carter (5 points) Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (4 points) Code Name: Emperor (3 points) Inside the Mind of a Cat (3 points) Office Invasion (3 points) Red Notice (2 points) The Age of Adaline (2 points) Persuasion (1 point)

What movies are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.