Call the Midwife is one of the few remaining BBC shows that gets regular updates on Netflix not only in the US but other regions too. With it being two years since season 9 came to Netflix you may be wondering if season 10 of Call the Midwife will ever arrive. We’ve finally got some good news for you!

Let’s first take a look at whether season 10 is happening and the good news is yes, it’s happening. Not only that, when the series was renewed, but the BBC also commissioned a further two seasons of the series. Season 11 of the show has just recently wrapped airing its eight-episode season in early 2022.

Notably, with the two new seasons, we’ll be winding the clock forward and heading to the mid-1990s.

Before we get into the Netflix release dates, it’s important to note that we don’t definitively know the situation regarding the license on Netflix. The reason we say this is because Netflix Canada recently lost all seasons to the series.

Likewise, Netflix UK also saw every season of the show removed in September 2021. The show is now only available to stream on the BBC iPlayer, Britbox, and Sky.

As a result, Call the Midwife is now only available on Netflix in a single region with that being the United States.

When will season 10 of Call the Midwife be on Netflix in the United States?

Originally, we expected season 10 of Call the Midwife to appear on Netflix in the United States at some point in 2021. Netflix has gotten new seasons at either the beginning of the summer (season 8 added in May 2019, season 6 in April 2018) however, most new seasons have been added in each September.

However, with filming delays and broadcast delays, that schedule never came to pass. PBS finally aired season 10 back in October 2021 (or September if you have PBS Passport.)

Instead, we finally got notice that season 10 of Call the Midwife will be on Netflix in the United States on March 21st, 2022.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Call the Midwife coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.