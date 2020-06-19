When will ‘Heartland’ Seasons 12 and 13 be on Netflix?

Season 12 and season 13 are now out in the wild but have still yet to arrive on Netflix everywhere. Here’s an updated guide to streaming Heartland and when you can expect the new seasons to become available on the platform. We’ve also got word that season 14 of Heartland is moving forward too.

Netflix, in some regions, has been excruciatingly slow at getting new seasons of Heartland. The US, in particular, is typically between 1 and 2 seasons behind at any one time. Season 10 was added to Netflix in the United States in August 2018 with season 11 arriving on August 1st, 2019.

There’s a bunch of reasons why Heartland should be on your watchlist but if it isn’t already, here’s a little taste as to what you’re missing. The story is based on the book series by Lauren Brooke that follows two sisters and their grandfather looking after a family ranch. It features the best parts of the job and the ever-changing landscape of running a ranch.

The show comes from CBC in Canada who distributes many of their shows on Netflix with some sitting under the Originals banner such as Workin’ Moms and Schitt’s Creek.

Season 12 of Heartland ran on CBC between January 2019 and April 2019, and season 13 then dropped between September 2019 and November 2019. In late May 2020, CBC confirmed that they would be moving forward with season 14.

When will season 12 of Heartland be on Netflix?

Season 12 has already aired on CBC in Canada and is available on most Netflix regions already with the main exception being the United States

We’re currently expecting the US to get the twelfth season in its regular release slot of August 2020.

As to why the US is so behind is likely because of the licensing deal that Netlfix has with CBC. It’s not too dissimilar to the likes of The Walking Dead having a fixed annual release on Netflix.

If you can’t wait, some have gone out and bought the latest seasons via video on demand or boxsets.

When will season 13 of Heartland be on Netflix?

Lucky Netflix subscribers in the United Kingdom will be the first to receive season 13 of Heartland outside of Canada. Season 13 released on Netflix UK back on March 1st, 2020.

Most other Netflix regions soon followed and have season 13 available now too.

The United States, again, will be last to get season 13 of Heartland with it not being available until August 2021 at the earliest.

That’s all we know for the moment, we’ll keep this post updated as and when we learn on more information regarding the future of Heartland on Netflix.

Are you waiting for more seasons of Heartland on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.