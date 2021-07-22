When will Season 2 of ‘Johnny Test’ be on Netflix?

It’s a great time to be a Johnny Test fan again with Netflix now being the new home for a modernized version of the show. The good news is that more episodes are on the way in the form of season 2 plus an interactive special is on the way as well. Here’s what we know.

Some people have referred to the kids animated show as season 7 but in reality, Netflix is labeling the new season as season 1 despite it technically counting as a revival rather than a reboot. The series was first announced to be coming as a Netflix Original title back in May 2020.

The show also comes with all the bells and whistles of a full Netflix Original title too including multiple dubs and audio description too.

Season 1 dropped on Netflix on July 16th, 2021.

Will there be a season 2 of Johnny Test?

Yes! There’s going to be at least another season coming.

When the show was announced to be coming to Netflix, the streaming service gave a large (although not uncommon for kids titles) order for the show.

In the case of Johnny Test, 2 seasons (expected to comprise of 40 episodes) and an interactive special were ordered. Season 1 dropped with 20 episodes so we’re expecting season 2 to drop the other 20 episodes.

Given they were ordered together, it’s highly likely those episodes are in the process of being or have been completed.

Predicting when they will come to Netflix isn’t easy, however. Netflix has yet to confirm when season 2 will be streaming.

Kids titles tend to get much faster release schedules typically within 3, 6 or 12 months of each other.

So using this logic, we think that Johnny Test season 2 will be on Netflix by July 2022 at the latest, December 2021 or October 2021.

The interactive special is expected to arrive eventually and will be 66-minutes in length and join a host of other interactive titles on the service.

As we mentioned, the older series is streaming on Netflix in the majority of regions around the world including Netflix in the United States, the UK, and other major English-speaking regions. Sadly, however, Netflix is only streaming the earlier seasons. Seasons 4-6 are not present. We do have good news, however. WildBrain’s YouTube channel is host to a collection of clips and full episodes from those later seasons.

Have you enjoyed the new Johnny Test on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.