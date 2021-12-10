Hulu Movie ‘Mother/Android’ Releasing on Netflix Internationally in January 2022

Hulu’s big new movie for December 2021 is coming to Netflix exclusively internationally with the movie set to arrive in all regions outside the US in January 2022. Here’s what you need to know about the Hulu Original (now Netflix Original) Mother/Android coming to Netflix.

So let’s address the elephant in the room up front. Why is a Hulu Original coming to Netflix? Well, as you may know, Hulu only operates in the US so doesn’t have a distribution arm internationally. You could argue that Disney+ Star is that home but in this instance, the movie was sold to Netflix. That’s almost certainly because Miramax is the primary distributor behind the movie.

It’s also worth noting that Netflix has a relationship with the production company behind Mother/Android, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company. This is likely unrelated to that but is worthy of note.

This is not the first time Netflix has picked up Hulu Original Movie for release internationally. They notably did so recently with the Sarah Paulson thriller Run that came to Netflix on April 2nd, 2021. We’ve also seen Bad Hair licensed to Netflix in some regions recently.

Now let’s get into what you need to know about Mother/Android.

When will Mother/Android release on Netflix?

The movie is set to make its debut first on Hulu on December 17th, 2021.

Mother/Android will then release onto Netflix in all other regions on January 7th, 2022.

What is Mother/Android about?

Written and directed by Mattson Tomlin (the movie serves as his directorial debut), the movie is a science fiction thriller set in a near-future where AI has become sentient.

Mattson Tomlin notably worked on Netflix’s Project Power in 2020 and is also involved in the upcoming Netflix Terminator project which is set to be an anime series.

Here’s a full description of the movie:

“In a post-apocalyptic world where androids, once commonly used as workers and servants, have become sentient and risen against the human race, a pregnant woman and her partner set out on a harrowing journey to a human enclave in Boston where she can safely give birth.”

Chloë Grace Moretz headlines the cast who plays Georgia. Moretz is perhaps best known for her role in the 2010 movie Kick-Ass but also starred in Netflix’s Brain on Fire and will soon appear in Amazon’s The Peripheral sci-fi thriller series.

Algee Smith plays the role of Sam in the film. Smith is known mostly for his role BET’s The New Edition Story.

Also featuring the movie will be:

Oscar Wahlberg as Derrick (Manchester by the Sea)

Raúl Castillo as Arthur (We the Animals)

Owen Burke as Officer Norton (The Town)

Will you be checking out Mother/Android coming to Netflix in January 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.