New Seasons of ‘Johnny Test’ Coming to Netflix Exclusively in 2021

Netflix will be distributing two new seasons of the popular animated Canadian series Johnny Test as well as new interactive special set to release from 2021. The new episodes will be carried under the Netflix Original banner.

The report comes from KidScreen and a press release that confirms that Netflix is set to release two new seasons of Johnny Test with 40 total episodes spread across 11 minutes each.

The animated series is about an 11-year-old boy who pushes the limits with his talking dog and genius sisters who partake in groundbreaking experiments and adventures.

Johnny Test is the product of WildBrain and has done the rounds on various networks over the years. It’s featured on The CW but its more permanent home was Cartoon Network. In recent years, the series has been getting new content releases in the form of shorts on the show’s YouTube channel.

The interactive special will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Carmen Sandiego, Captain Underpants in providing an interactive story with Netflix’s unique storytelling feature. It’s set to be 66 minutes in length.

According to Kidscreen, the new interactive special will be about Johnny trying to make it home before dinner.

For the first time in the show’s history, it will be animated in 4K resolution.

James Arnold Taylor and Trevor Duvall are set to return to voice their respective characters and Scott Fellows will once again be the showrunner for the new episodes.

At the moment, the first batch of episodes is due to release in early 2021.

In addition to the news on producing brand new Johnny Test content for Netflix, Netflix will also keep all the previous seasons streaming. The title is available globally on Netflix however, some regions, such as the United Kingdom, only have access to seasons 1-3. It’s believed the remaining seasons will arrive in these regions as part of the renewed deal.

Are you looking forward to new episodes of Johnny Test? Let us know in the comments down below.