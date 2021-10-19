When will Season 4 of ‘The Sinner’ be on Netflix?

The Sinner has returned for a fourth season consisting of 8 episodes which premiered on USANetwork on October 13th, 2021. The fourth season will also make its way onto Netflix in 2022 in most regions around the world. Here’s when you can expect season 4 of The Sinner on Netflix.

Bill Pullman once again reprises his role as Harry Ambrose, the police detective investigating a brand new case for season 4. He’s recruited while on a retreat to a small island with Sonya (played by Jessica Hecht) where a tragedy has occurred with the daughter of a prominent island figure.

Newcomers for season 4 of The Sinner includes Alice Kremelberg as Percy Muldoo, Michael Mosley as Colin Muldoon, Frances Fisher as Meg Muldoon and Cindy Cheung as Stephanie Lam.

Where is The Sinner streaming on Netflix?

Netflix carries the global streaming rights to The Sinner including all the major English language regions including Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

When will The Sinner Season 4 Release on Netflix?

Predicting when season 4 will be on Netflix is pretty easy for the United States and Canada but less so for other regions.

In the United States, you have to wait until a year after the first episode began airing. For season 3, that meant the show began airing on February 6th, 2020, and then arrived on Netflix on February 6th, 2021. This also applied to the releases of seasons 1 and 2. This release schedule also applies to Netflix in Canada.

Using this timescale, you can expect to see season 4 of The Sinner on Netflix in the United States and Canada on October 13th, 2022.

Other regions get the show much quicker. In the United Kingdom, you’ve typically had to wait around 2-3 months after the series finishes which should mean that you see season 4 added sometime between February and April 2022.

Netflix Australia typically also gets the show on the same timetable as Netflix UK.

Will there be a season 5 of The Sinner?

A fifth season has yet to be announced by USANetwork or NBCUniversal.

With Netflix seemingly on the hook to pick up new seasons via licensing, that could indicate more is to come. On ratings alone, however, it seems like the show may have run its course.

Will you be watching The Sinner on Netflix when season 4 drops? Let us know in the comments down below.