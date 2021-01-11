‘The Sinner’ Season 3 Netflix Release Schedule (US & Global)

The Sinner wrapped up its third season on USA Network in March 2020 and in most regions, season 3 of The Sinner is already on Netflix with the US to finally get it in February 2021. Here’s a look at when season 3 of The Sinner will be on Netflix in the UK, the United States and other regions in 2020 and beyond.

USA Network‘s anthology crime series looks at ordinary people who commit brutal crimes. The first season arrived on USA Network back in August 2017 and quickly arrived on Netflix, more on that in a minute. Season 2 was quickly renewed and premiered on USA Network a year later in August 2018.

What you need to know before watching The Sinner season 3

Season 3 started on USA Network on February 6th with another planned eight episodes wrapped up on the network on March 26th, 2020.

The headline casting announcement for the new season was Matt Bomer joining the cast. The star is most known for his recent recurring role on American Horror Story but also you probably know him from White Collar which sadly left Netflix back in 2018.

Bill Pullman was also confirmed to return for the third season

Get ready for a new chapter of #TheSinner. @MattBomer joins Bill Pullman for the third season of the critically acclaimed series. https://t.co/oq4oPp8dv5 pic.twitter.com/cHhj4mPOWf — The Sinner (@TheSinnerUSA) March 6, 2019

Jessica Biel is returning for the third season but so far, she’s only announced she’d be working as a producer. She hasn’t ruled out a starring role, however.

In terms of story, it’ll be following Detective Harry Ambrose once again as he begins a new investigation that should be a routine one but turns out to be one of the most dangerous he’s ever encountered.

In July 2019, Chris Messina who appeared recently in HBO’s Sharp Objects joined the cast.

Now let’s move onto the third season of The Sinner and when it’ll be on Netflix.

When will The Sinner be available on Netflix in regions where it’s an original?

For the majority of countries outside of the United States, The Sinner is considered a Netflix Original. That means Netflix exclusively distributes the show in these regions.

These regions are currently set to get The Sinner season 3 added on June 19th, 2020.

Another June update: The Sinner s3 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 19 June. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 18, 2020

When will The Sinner season 3 be on Netflix US?

Netflix in the United States sadly has to wait a little longer than those outside the US. Season 2 of The Sinner arrived in August 2019.

Originally we predicted the third season could join Netflix anywhere between August 2020 and August 2021.

Now we can confirm season 3 of The Sinner will be made available on Netflix US exactly one year after it began airing on USA Network on February 6th, 2021.

Are you looking forward to catching season 3 of The Sinner on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.