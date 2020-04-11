When will Season 5 of ‘Kim’s Convenience’ be on Netflix?

The hit Canadian comedy series Kim’s Convenience is set to return for a fifth season but as per previous seasons, it won’t be available on Netflix immediately. Here’s what we know so far about season 5 of Kim’s Convenience and when it’ll be made available around the world on Netflix.

Time of a quick recap for any of you out of the loop or unaware of the brilliance of Kim’s Convenience. The Canadian series is one of the many Netflix has from CBC from Canada.

The comedy is about a family-run convenience store and the antics that take place within and outside the store.

Season 4 arrived on Netflix in the US (and other regions) on April 1st, 2020.

Has Kim’s Convenience been renewed for season 5?

Yes! Not only has Kim’s Convenience been renewed for a faith season, on April 1st, CBC confirmed that there would be an additional two seasons of the show.

The decision to renew is entirely down to CBC although with Netflix carrying it internationally outside of Canada, it certainly helps the show’s chances.

Kim’s Convenience Season 5 Netflix Release Schedule

For the past two seasons, new episodes have released on CBC in Canada in January, however, as we’re sure you’re all acutely aware, filming could be disrupted to the ongoing COVID-19 disruption.

Although we’re not aware the show’s production has been shut down or delayed as of yet, it’s a possibility that would affect the Canadian release date and then have a knock-on effect to the Netflix release.

Netflix has always gotten the new season roughly a day or two after its finale airs.

At the moment, we’re predicting a Spring 2021 release date for Netflix around the world.

What about Netflix Canada?

Netflix Canada is always last to get Kim’s Convenience as the show remains on CBC Gem for about a year.

Season 3 last dropped in October 2019 and we’re currently expecting season 4 to drop in October 2020. That would peg season 5 to release in late 2021 on Netflix CA.

You can hear a few teases about what we can expect going into season 5 of Kim’s Convenience in this recent podcast with Paul Sun-Hyung who plays

For now, let us know in the comments if you’re excited for more Kim’s Convenience on Netflix!