Blake Lively Dark Horse Comics Movie ‘Lady Killer’: What We Know So Far

Continuing its collaboration with Dark Horse Comics, Netflix will adapt Dark Horse’s acclaimed Lady Killer comic book into a feature film. The adaptation is the latest in the ongoing first-look deal between Netflix and Dark Horse. Earlier they had successfully adapted The Umbrella Academy, one of Netflix’s most successful projects ever, Jonas Akerlund’s Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen, and Mystery Girl starring Tiffany Haddish.

Writer Diablo Cody will adapt the comic book into a screenplay. Cody is known for her work on Juno, for which she won an Oscar, as well as her other works including The Magic Bracelet, One Mississipi, Ricki and The Flash and more. No director has yet been finalized for the project, but it is possible that Cody will direct the movie as well.

Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment will produce the movie along with Blake Lively, and Kate Vorhoff for B for Effort. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Lady Killer:

What is the plot of Lady Killer?

Dark Horse Comics’ LADY KILLER is coming to Netflix in a brand new original movie adaptation produced by and starring Blake Lively, and written by the iconic Diablo Cody. pic.twitter.com/Tkit5ksanm — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 5, 2021

Lady Killer is an acclaimed comic book series written by Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich. Jones also illustrated the series with Laura Allred as a colorist. When released in 2015 it was met with critical acclaim and was nominated and won an Eisner award for Best Limited Series as well as separate nomination for Jones for illustrations and cover art.

Netflix’s Lady Killer will follow the life of a 1950’s housewife named Josie Schuller who has a dark secret. Josie embodies a stereotypical loving 50s housewife. But when she’s not catering to her family’s needs, she is a cold-blooded contract killer for the local mafia organization. Things get complicated when her husband starts to suspect where she goes at night and her boss losing faith in her work with possibly Josie becoming a target herself.

Jones spoke about why she set the Lady Killer story in the 1950s era instead of modern times.

“For me the time period was super-important because I wanted it to be a black comedy, and to me, nothing makes me laugh harder than contradictions. And especially, the whole book is based on a visual joke, and so there would be no book without that time period. It was coming out just as Mad Men ended and people kept making a similarity between the two, and I was fine with it… If I had to modernize it, I just wouldn’t do it.”

Who is cast in Lady Killer?

The main star of Lady Killer will be Blake Lively, portraying the aforementioned Josie Schuller, a stereotypical 50s housewife by day and a contract killer for the mafia at night. Lively is best known for her roles in Gossip Girl, The Age of Adaline, The Shallows and many more. No other cast members have been announced as of May 2021.

What’s the production status of Lady Killer?

No production dates for Netflix’s Lady Killer are known at this point, but filming will most likely get underway this year.

When will Lady Killer be released on Netflix?

No official dates are known for the film, but it most certainly won’t be 2021.