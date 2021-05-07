Netflix Picks Up PBS Docuseries ‘Human: The World Within’

Netflix has acquired the international rights to the new PBS docu-series Human: The World Within with it set to arrive as a Netflix Original in most regions outside the United States on June 4th, 2021

Looking at cutting-edge science, this documentary series narrated by Jad Abumrad looks into various aspects of the human body with a diverse range of stories from around the world. Jad Abumrad is a well-known radio host and producer who works alongside Latif Nasser on RadioLab.

Nasser himself recently released his own Netflix Original series, Connected which we’re told could be returning for a second season but they’re waiting for the world to reopen.

6 episodes (which span around 53 minutes each) will release on Netflix simultaneously having aired on PBS weekly between May 5th and June 2nd, 2021.

Reviews for the docu-series have been strong although there’s not a huge number to go of indicating that its release on PBS has largely gone unwatched.

The episodes include:

Birth

Pulse

Fuel

Defend

Sense

React

Whether the series will wind up on Netflix in the United States remains to be seen, however. In recent years, PBS has pulled back its content from streaming on Netflix in favor of its own means of distribution whether that be through PBS’s website or through their Amazon Prime channels.