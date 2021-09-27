When will Seasons 16-19 of ‘NCIS’ be on Netflix?

NCIS is back for season 19 on CBS and if you’re looking to catch up on Netflix, the US is still massively behind on the hit CBS show. At this point, it would appear that seasons 16, 17, 18, and now season 19 will not be coming to Netflix at all. Here’s what we know and why that’s the case.

It’s worth noting that only Netflix US currently has access to NCIS and we don’t expect other regions to get any of the previous seasons in the future. As a result, this article is targeted at Netflixers in the United States.

NCIS has been on our screens for well over 15 years now and fans still keep coming back for more. The franchise has spawned multiple spin-offs over its run with titles such as NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans but only the original series used to get regular updates on Netflix.

For those that are new to the show, “The Major Case Response Team” is a part of the fictional Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The team is based in Washington D.C in the field office of Washington Navy Yard. If a crime is committed by a member of the Marine Corps or Navy, the MCRT is sent in to investigate.

The series is notably one of the most-watched acquired series on Netflix US. Nielsen Top 10 data continues to show the series is a huge pull for users with it acquiring 586 million minutes in the week between August 23rd and August 29th alone.

Will Seasons 16-19 of NCIS release on Netflix?

Since 2018, two of CBS’s major titles on Netflix have no longer received annual updates.

Season 15, which is still the newest season on Netflix, was added in June 2018 and since then, NCIS and Criminal Minds haven’t been updated.

So what’s happening? Officially, neither CBS or Netflix has provided us with a statement regarding the future of the show but the indication is that the contract to get annual updates ended and now we’re probably waiting until the day when the two titles are taken away from Netflix in favor of ViacomCBS’s Paramount+.

Speaking of Paramount+, ViacomCBS is already hoping that the lack of the now three missing seasons is enough for you to make the jump over to its recently relaunched platform.

As of September 2021, Paramount+ is the best way to watch NCIS. We don’t mean that in the sense that Paramount+ is the better streaming service, we’re referring to the fact that it’s only way to watch every season of NCIS. The missing Netflix seasons are on Paramount+ and the service also gets new episodes soon after they air too.

Two other CBS shows that used to get regular updates on Netflix also stopped but furthermore also departed Netflix. Hawaii Five-0 left Netflix in February, and Blue Bloods will follow suit in November 2019. Both shows will only be available to stream on CBS All Access.

What about other regions?

For fans of the show in the United Kingdom, NCIS, unfortunately, is not on Netflix. The show is set to air on Fox in January 2019, and will most likely be available for catch-up on-demand on Sky’s Sky Go App and Now TV.

In a similar situation for Canada and Australia, the show isn’t currently streaming on Netflix either. For Canada, the show is available to watch on GlobalTV and for Australia, the show is available on TenHD.

Do you wish Netflix had seasons 16 through 19 on Netflix? Will you be sad to see NCIS leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.