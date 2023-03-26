When will Seasons 3-5 of ‘iCarly’ be on Netflix?

Netflix in the US was treated to seasons 1 and 2 of iCarly all the way back in February 2021, and after years of waiting, we’ve finally learned that additional seasons will be joining (in the US). Here’s what you need to know.

As you probably know, iCarly is the Nickelodeon show that ran between 2007 and 2012 across six seasons. The show comes from Nick’s super-producer Dan Schneider and features the talents of Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Jennette McCurdy.

After years of begging, Netflix was able to license the series from Paramount, and it arrived on Netflix (but only in the United States) on February 8th, 2021.

The series has recently seen a significant spike in interest, given Nickelodeon’s revival for Paramount+ which has run for 2 seasons with the third scheduled for release in 2023.

The series came to Netflix along with a slew of Nickelodeon titles over the past few years. Netflix got a batch of Nick titles in early 2020 with Avatar: The Last Airbender. In 2021, 2 seasons of its shows hit Netflix, including Henry Danger and The Haunted Hathaways joined.

That’s all in addition to the output deal Netflix signed with Nickelodeon for them to produce exclusive content for Netflix.

What seasons of iCarly are on Netflix US?

The series is on Netflix and labeled as seasons 1-2, but that doesn’t actually tell the whole story.

In fact, Netflix really got seasons 1-3, as some clever sleuths on Twitter pointed out (h/t NickAlive). Netflix got season 1, which consists of 25 episodes, and then it combined seasons 2 and 3 (for a total of 39 episodes) into what’s labeled as season 2 on the service.

for anyone wondering, they put the first 3 seasons of iCarly on Netflix, but combined season 2 and 3 so it only looked like there were 2 seasons!! — aleah patterson (@aleah_patterson) February 8, 2021

So that means that when looking towards the future, we need to ask when seasons 4 to 6 of iCarly are coming to Netflix.

So, when will seasons 4-6 of iCarly be on Netflix?

For the past few years, we’ve not been expecting any of the later seasons of iCarly to come to Netflix.

This is because up until recently, Paramount has been selectively licensing out titles to build up audiences for them or what we think they’re doing with iCarly, teasing you into a Paramount+ subscription to watch the remaining seasons.

However, in late Feburary 2023, Netflix alerted us that they’d be adding iCarly seasons 3 to 5 on Netflix in the US on March 31st, 2023.

It’ll arrive alongside Henry Danger seasons 4 & 5, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2, and House of Anubis.

All five seasons will remain on Paramount+ alongside Netflix.

Will the iCarly Reboot be on Netflix?

What we can continue to rule out is the rebooted iCarly coming to Netflix (at least anytime soon).

The series remains exclusive to Paramount+.

Are you looking forward to seeing more seasons of iCarly join Netflix?