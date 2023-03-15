The long-running NBC series The Blacklist is a fan favorite with the ninth season now streaming on Netflix in dozens of regions worldwide. The tenth and final season has begun airing on NBC for its final run and will hit Netflix later this year. Here’s what you need to know.

Since 2013, The Blacklist is a crime thriller series led by James Spader. Over the years, we’ve seen the former criminal turned FBI informant capture dozens of criminals. The Blacklist was announced to return for a tenth season on NBC back in February 2022. Only later on was it revealed that season 10 would be the final outing for the show and as a result, no season 11 is planned.

Filming got underway on season 10 in September 2022 and cast Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik. It’ll once again be a 22-episode long season with James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, and Harry Lennix returning.

The final season was pushed back to “midseason,” which means it won’t be sticking to its regular fall release schedule has mostly been at some point between September and November each year. The final season began airing on NBC from February 26th, 2023 onwards.

When will The Blacklist Season 10 be on Netflix in the United States?

We’ll start with the United States. Will the delayed start on NBC affect its Netflix release? Unlikely. Season 6 notably started in the midseason and still came to Netflix like all other seasons.

Let’s look back at when new seasons of The Blacklist have hit Netflix in prior years:

Season 4 – 09/07/2017

Season 5 – 09/12/2018

Season 6 – 09/19/2019

Season 7 – 09/18/2020

Season 8 – 10/06/2021

Season 9 – 10/06/2022

Without fail, then, Netflix has always picked up new seasons of The Blacklist between September and October. That means we’re expecting season 10 of The Blacklist to come to Netflix between September and October 2023.

When will other regions of The Blacklist receive season 10?

Most regions of Netflix receive The Blacklist, with many receiving weekly episode drops. This notably excludes Netflix in the United Kingdom which doesn’t stream The Blacklist at all.

Among the regions getting weekly drops of The Blacklist season 10 includes:

Czech Republic

India

Israel

Portugal

Hungary

Poland

Romania

In Canada, you’ll get the series around the same time as in the United States (around September 2023). Netflix in Australia, the Netherlands and most Asian territories will also have to wait until late 2023.

Are you looking forward to another season of The Blacklist coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.