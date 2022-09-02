The new supernatural horror movie from Jessica M. Thompson from Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Releasing is now in theaters. It will be coming to Netflix in select regions over the coming months and years. Here’s a breakdown of when you’ll be able to stream the movie on Netflix.

Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty and Stephanie Corneliussen, the new horror is about a woman who takes a DNA test and discovers a long-lost cousin. She’s then invited to a lavish wedding but not all is what it seems and is thrust into hell.

The movie was released in theaters on August 26th and went to the top that weekend’s box office scoring $7M.

Reviews for the flick haven’t been particularly kind thus far. RottenTomatoes has the movie at 21% on the critics side with a 57% audience score.

WeGoThisCovered had a middle-of-the-road review saying that the movie “aims high, and while it’s regularly impressive on a visual and aesthetic level, the storytelling lets the Gothic horror down in the end.”

When will The Invitation be on Netflix in the United States and Canada?

Let’s begin with the two regions that’ll be getting this movie as part of the first window deal both regions have.

In the case of India, they’ve been consistently receiving new Sony movies roughly 120 days following their theatrical release. That was the case for Morbius, which arrived on Netflix India on August 1st after premiering in theaters on April 1st (it’s yet to hit Netflix US).

In India, the movie should be available around December 24th, 2022.

In the US you may receive the movie around this date but Sony movies haven’t been coming to Netflix consistently. Uncharted took 168 days to get to Netflix US.

That means at the moment, Netflix US is expected to receive The Invitation between December 2022 and February 2023.

Other Sony movies headed to Netflix in the US in the coming months include Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Morbius (expected in either September/October 2022), Father Stu, Where the Crawdads Sing, and many more in the years to come.

Will other regions of Netflix get The Invitation?

The likely answer is yes, although we don’t have specifics at this time.

Netflix in multiple regions receives new Sony movies but usually a year or two after their initial release.

For example, Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies 2 years after their theatrical release. That also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see The Invitation added sometime in 2024.

Are you looking forward to The Invitation coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.