‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Coming to Netflix US in April 2023

Sony’s biopic on the famed singer Whitney Houston hit theaters over the holiday season in 2022 and we’ve now got confirmation it’ll be headed to Netflix US in late April 2023. Here’s when we’re expecting I Wanna Dance with Somebody to head to the streamer where you live.

Written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kasi Lemmons, this new biopic movie hopes to be following in the successful footsteps of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocket Man in reliving the musical career of Whitney Houston.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody stars Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, and Clarke Peters.

The movie begins its theatrical run on December 23rd and was produced on a budget of $45 million. It debuted to mostly mixed reviews, with IGN saying it’s “yet another music biopic that feels like a checklist of events rather than riveting drama.”

When will I Wanna Dance With Somebody be on Netflix in the United States?

Through a first window deal, Netflix struck in 2021 and began in 2022, all Sony Pictures movies head to Netflix (except some of the subsidiary output) for 18 months that make up the first window.

This first window comes after the theatrical window has finished. That has ranged between 120 days to 156 days based on all the movies that have been released thus far, including the likes of Uncharted, Father Stu, Bullet Train, and others.

In this case, we predicted Netflix in the United States would receive I Wanna Dance With Somebody will head to the service at the earliest on April 22nd, 2023.

Thankfully, we’ve now had confirmation that the movie will be dropping on Netflix US on April 22nd, 2023, as predicted.

Some of the other Sony Pictures movies set to release on Netflix in 2023 include The Woman King, Devotion, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Once the movie lands on Netflix, it’ll be available for 18 months, with it leaving in late October 2024.

Will international regions of Netflix receive I Wanna Dance With Somebody?

The likely answer is yes for most countries, although we don’t have firm dates.

Netflix India, like the US, consistently receives new Sony movies 120 days after release, but it was added even earlier in the case of I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Netflix India received the movie on February 28th, 2023.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies 2 years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see I Wanna Dance With Somebody added sometime in 2024/25.

Are you going to watch I Wanna Dance With Somebody in the theaters or wait for it to head to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.