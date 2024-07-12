Will Season 18-21 of ‘NCIS’ Come to Netflix & What Happened to Seasons 1-11?

NCIS has had a turbulent few months on Netflix in the US, with the show rotating new seasons on and many old seasons off, but will we be getting new seasons soon? Here’s what we know.

To bring you up to speed, Netflix has been the home to NCIS for well over a decade and used to get new seasons of the show every year following its initial airing on CBS.

That ended in 2018 when Netflix stopped getting new seasons after season 15, although we had never heard why. A few years later, in 2022, we heard that Netflix was due to lose NCIS in June 2024.

Then, in May 2024, we learned exclusively that NCIS would not be removed from Netflix but rather undergo a shuffle. Seasons 1 through 11 were removed from Netflix in exchange for two newer seasons of the show—seasons 16 and 17.

Now, this applies to Netflix in the US. Still, as we also reported this year, Netflix in international regions received NCIS for the first time in 2024, with those regions picking up the show in mid-February. They received seasons 10 through 14.

Will more seasons of NCIS be streamed on Netflix?

No dates have been revealed for when seasons 18, 19, 20, or the most recent 21 have been revealed, although our understanding is that Netflix is due to get more episodes. That’s evidenced by the fact that NCIS is a current fixture in Netflix’s “Worth the Wait” section in the Netflix app.

We’ve been told that NCIS was renewed for a single-year license on June 30th, 2024, meaning the next shuffle could be as late as June 30th, 2025 (when every season will be at risk of removal again). Fingers crossed, a new season (or seasons) comes earlier, though.

Where to watch all the missing NCIS seasons not on Netflix

As you’ve probably guessed by now, the select licensing of seasons to Netflix is likely by design to get people to sign up for Paramount+.

While it’s a pain that these early seasons are now missing, we’ve found that Netflix doesn’t seem to mind not housing every season of procedural TV shows. Case in point: when Netflix added Law & Order in international regions earlier this year, it was only a handful of seasons. Of course, the reason behind this is that you can jump into any season and pretty much get caught up quickly.

If you do miss those early seasons, Paramount+ is the home to every single episode of the show, including getting weekly episode drops of any new season that airs on CBS.

Are you disappointed Netflix doesn’t have early seasons of NCIS, and are you hopeful that seasons 18 through 21 will come? Let us know down below.