New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: July 12th, 2024

Happy Friday, and welcome to your weekly roundup of everything new that’s come to Netflix over the past seven days. It’s been a busy week for new releases with titles from all around the world.

if you want to see what's still to come throughout the remaining few weeks of July, check out our preview here. We're also now cataloging all the August 2024 releases planned here.

No more waffle! Let’s dig into some highlights for the week, the full list of new titles, and what’s been trending over the last seven days.

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week

The Long Game (2023)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Drama, History, Sport

Director: Julio Quintana

Cast: Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid, Cheech Marin

Writer: Jennifer C. Stetson, Paco Farias, Julio Quintana

Runtime: 112 min / 1h 52m

Making its streaming debut via Netflix today is a sports biopic that debuted in select theaters earlier this year and caught the imaginations of the audiences that watched it.

The plot revolves around a golfing veteran who takes a chance to get a group of underdog golfers to pick up a club and compete in a highly competitive state competition.

Tickled (2016)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime, Mystery

Director: David Farrier, Dylan Reeve

Cast: David Farrier, Dylan Reeve, David Starr

Runtime: 92 min / 1h 32m

Netflix has some bizarre documentaries, but there’s no way around it. Trying to take the top spot is the addition of the 2016 documentary that looks to delve deep into the work of competitive tickling. No, that’s not a typo.

If you fancy a David Farrier binge, this addition adds to two others from the Kiwi director that are currently streaming. You’ve got the single season of Dark Tourist, released in 2018, and more recently, we’ve seen the release of Mister Organ.

Exploding Kittens (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 9

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Cast: Suzy Nakamura, Kenny Yates, David Gborie

Runtime: 26 mins

Adult animation on Netflix has had a rough go of it lately, but a new adaptation of the world-famous card game, which even got a Netflix mobile entry in recent years, is hoping to turn Netflix’s fortunes around.

Some early reviews have been mostly positive, with Angie Han for The Hollywood Reporter saying the cast carries most of the humor, concluding that if you’re “looking for light humor, you could do worse than watching Godcat warm to the joys of Whac-A-Mole and Bruce Willis, or strike up a flirtation with Beelzebub over cocktails and Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

18 New Movies Added This Week

Bad Boys (1995) – R – English

– R – English Bad Boys II (2003) – R – English

– R – English Blame the Game (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

– TV-MA – German Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015) – PG – Japanese

– PG – Japanese Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English It’s Only Life After All (2023) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Kuyang (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian Lobola Man (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Zulu

– TV-14 – Zulu Maharaja (2024) – TV-MA – Tamil

– TV-MA – Tamil Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie- (2012) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Champion (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese The Long Game (2023) – PG – English

– PG – English The Neon Highway (2024) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Peasants (2023) – R – Polish

– R – Polish Tickled (2016) – R – English

– R – English Vanished into the Night (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Wild Wild Punjab (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

9 New TV Series Added This Week

Another Self (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish Best of The Great Indian Kapil Show (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Eva Lasting (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Exploding Kittens (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Receiver (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Spanish

– TV-PG – Spanish The Boyfriend (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

A full house of points for Eddie Murphy’s return to his iconic role of Axel Foley this week following its premiere last Wednesday, with A Family Affair still performing strongly two weeks after its initial debut.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (80 points) A Family Affair (71 points) Minions (61 points) The Blind Side (41 points) Warcraft (38 points) The Little Rascals (24 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (24 points) Matilda (23 points) Shrek (18 points) Back to the Future (14 points) Trigger Warning (13 points) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (10 points) Identity Thief (9 points) Vanished into the Night (7 points) Jigsaw (5 points) Home (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

A mix of titles at the TV charts with multiple shows jockeying for the top position, but the documentary series The Man with 1000 Kids takes audiences by storm.

The Man with 1000 Kids (78 points) Supacell (66 points) Worst Roommate Ever (58 points) SPRINT (41 points) Barbecue Showdown (32 points) Suits (30 points) America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (26 points) Your Honor (23 points) Receiver (19 points) Owning Manhattan (15 points) Desperate Lies (9 points) The Mole (8 points) Vikings: Valhalla (7 points) That ’90s Show (1 points) Bridgerton (5 points)

