New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: July 12th, 2024

Happy Friday, and welcome to your weekly roundup of everything new that’s come to Netflix over the past seven days. It’s been a busy week for new releases with titles from all around the world.
Before we dive in, if you want to see what’s still to come throughout the remaining few weeks of July, check out our preview here. We’re also now cataloging all the August 2024 releases planned here.
No more waffle! Let’s dig into some highlights for the week, the full list of new titles, and what’s been trending over the last seven days.
Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week
The Long Game (2023)
Rating: PG
Language: English
Genre: Drama, History, Sport
Director: Julio Quintana
Cast: Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid, Cheech Marin
Writer: Jennifer C. Stetson, Paco Farias, Julio Quintana
Runtime: 112 min / 1h 52m
Making its streaming debut via Netflix today is a sports biopic that debuted in select theaters earlier this year and caught the imaginations of the audiences that watched it.
The plot revolves around a golfing veteran who takes a chance to get a group of underdog golfers to pick up a club and compete in a highly competitive state competition.
Tickled (2016)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Documentary, Crime, Mystery
Director: David Farrier, Dylan Reeve
Cast: David Farrier, Dylan Reeve, David Starr
Runtime: 92 min / 1h 32m
Netflix has some bizarre documentaries, but there’s no way around it. Trying to take the top spot is the addition of the 2016 documentary that looks to delve deep into the work of competitive tickling. No, that’s not a typo.
If you fancy a David Farrier binge, this addition adds to two others from the Kiwi director that are currently streaming. You’ve got the single season of Dark Tourist, released in 2018, and more recently, we’ve seen the release of Mister Organ.
Exploding Kittens (Season 1)
Number of episodes: 9
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Animation, Comedy
Cast: Suzy Nakamura, Kenny Yates, David Gborie
Runtime: 26 mins
Adult animation on Netflix has had a rough go of it lately, but a new adaptation of the world-famous card game, which even got a Netflix mobile entry in recent years, is hoping to turn Netflix’s fortunes around.
Some early reviews have been mostly positive, with Angie Han for The Hollywood Reporter saying the cast carries most of the humor, concluding that if you’re “looking for light humor, you could do worse than watching Godcat warm to the joys of Whac-A-Mole and Bruce Willis, or strike up a flirtation with Beelzebub over cocktails and Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
18 New Movies Added This Week
- Bad Boys (1995) – R – English
- Bad Boys II (2003) – R – English
- Blame the Game (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
- Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015) – PG – Japanese
- Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- It’s Only Life After All (2023) – TV-MA – English
- Kuyang (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian
- Lobola Man (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Zulu
- Maharaja (2024) – TV-MA – Tamil
- Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie- (2012) – TV-14 – English
- The Champion (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014) – TV-14 – Japanese
- The Long Game (2023) – PG – English
- The Neon Highway (2024) – PG-13 – English
- The Peasants (2023) – R – Polish
- Tickled (2016) – R – English
- Vanished into the Night (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- Wild Wild Punjab (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
9 New TV Series Added This Week
- Another Self (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish
- Best of The Great Indian Kapil Show (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
- Eva Lasting (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Exploding Kittens (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Receiver (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Spanish
- The Boyfriend (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
A full house of points for Eddie Murphy’s return to his iconic role of Axel Foley this week following its premiere last Wednesday, with A Family Affair still performing strongly two weeks after its initial debut.
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (80 points)
- A Family Affair (71 points)
- Minions (61 points)
- The Blind Side (41 points)
- Warcraft (38 points)
- The Little Rascals (24 points)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (24 points)
- Matilda (23 points)
- Shrek (18 points)
- Back to the Future (14 points)
- Trigger Warning (13 points)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (10 points)
- Identity Thief (9 points)
- Vanished into the Night (7 points)
- Jigsaw (5 points)
- Home (2 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week
A mix of titles at the TV charts with multiple shows jockeying for the top position, but the documentary series The Man with 1000 Kids takes audiences by storm.
- The Man with 1000 Kids (78 points)
- Supacell (66 points)
- Worst Roommate Ever (58 points)
- SPRINT (41 points)
- Barbecue Showdown (32 points)
- Suits (30 points)
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (26 points)
- Your Honor (23 points)
- Receiver (19 points)
- Owning Manhattan (15 points)
- Desperate Lies (9 points)
- The Mole (8 points)
- Vikings: Valhalla (7 points)
- That ’90s Show (1 points)
- Bridgerton (5 points)
What are you checking out on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.