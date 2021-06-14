Will The CW’s ‘The Republic of Sarah’ be on Netflix?

Debuting on The CW today is The Republic of Sarah, a brand new show from Jeffrey Paul King and comes from CBS Studios (among others). As many of The CW’s slate is on Netflix, will The Republic of Sarah be coming to Netflix? Probably not. Let’s dig into why.

Starring Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Megan Follows, Izabella Alvarez, and Ian Duff the drama follows a group of dwellers from the town of Greylock, New Hampshire going head to head against a mining company that threatens their homes in the discovery of a rare material beneath where they live.

Why The Republic of Sarah may not come to Netflix

At this point, a permanent streaming home (outside of catchup availability via The CW’s Seed app) has yet to be announced. Before 2019, all of The CW’s slate used to come to Netflix in the US and many were licensed outside the US.

Since then, all of The CW’s slate has been divided up between HBO Max and Paramount+ (the parent companies of each own The CW 50/50). That’s despite the original report saying that each show would be shopped around. That could still be the case but it’s yet to happen.

It’s why we haven’t seen the likes of Batwoman or Stargirl come to Netflix. It’s also why we’re not expecting Superman & Lois, Walker or Kung Fu to turn up on Netflix either.

Instead, we’re expecting the show to rock up on Paramount+ or HBO Max. Some titles including Nancy Drew have appeared on both of those services.

What to watch on Netflix similar to The Republic of Sarah

Of course, Netflix isn’t lacking in its own supply of teen dramas. From The CW they’ve had supernatural series such as The Originals, All American and Riverdale.

We’d also look at Netflix’s Grand Army, The Society, On My Block and The A-List.

Do you want to see The Republic of Sarah come to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.