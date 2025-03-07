‘With Love, Meghan’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; Will Debut in Fall 2025

Netflix has confirmed that With Love, Meghan, Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle and cooking series, will be returning for a second season in the Fall of 2025. The renewal comes a few days after season 1 premiered on Netflix and has been making waves in the top 10s and in headlines around the globe.

As we reported the day after the series premiered, the new cooking show had managed to hit the daily top 10s in 47 countries, something most other shows from the Archewell Productions output deal have not managed to do, bar the original Harry & Meghan documentary that dropped in 2022. On March 6th, the series powered up the charts a little more, becoming the seventh most popular title on Netflix globally, and as of March 8th, the series is now the ninth most popular globally, having now ranked in the top 10s in at least 56 countries. Official Netflix viewing figures for With Love, Meghan drop next Tuesday at 8 PM GMT / 3 PM ET.

The series has received extensive media coverage over the past few days, particularly in the British tabloid press. However, it didn’t score particularly well with critics, currently sitting at 28% on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety called the series a “Montecito Ego Trip Not Worth Taking.” At the same time, The Wrap’s Kayleigh Donaldson was kinder, saying, “If you’re able to extract yourself from the hurricane of anti-Sussex fury, you’ll be fine with this slice of impeccably manicured fantasy.” As I’ve seen, the fan base for and against Meghan Markle is quite intense online (much to my confusion).

According to a press release, the second season has already been taped and will debut sometime this Fall on the streamer globally.

The renewal came alongside a new clip on Netflix’s social media account stating, “Shhh… do you hear that? WITH LOVE, MEGHAN is coming back for season 2!!!”

The lifestyle series coincides with the launch of As Ever, a new brand that Meghan and Netflix are collaborating on which is set to launch this Spring.

Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, are behind the series with Executive Producers Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Chanel Pysnik, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Michael Steed, and Leah Hariton.

Are you excited for more With Love, Meghan on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.