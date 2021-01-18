‘Xico’s Journey’ Coming to Netflix in February 2021

Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to Xico’s Journey, a Spanish-language animated feature film that will come to Netflix globally on February 12th, 2021.

The movie will be coming to Netflix around the world in February 2021 after it originally debuted in cinemas in Mexico back in November 2020.

Anima Estudios from Mexico is behind the movie are known for a myriad of different movies including A Wizard’s Tale and Top Cat: The Movie. They’re also the studio behind Netflix’s Legend Quest series.

Xico’s Journey or El Camino de Xico as it’s known in Spanish regions is an evil vs good story about three best friends hoping to stop an evil corporation take over something that holds significant cultural value to make a quick buck.

Here’s the official description as provided by Netflix:

“A girl, a dog and her best pal set out to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation. But the key lies closer to home, with her sidekick pup, Xico.”

The movie has a runtime of 85 minutes and currently holds a 6.8 rating on IMDb but with only a handful of rating so far.

The trailer on Netflix reveals that Netflix has provided several dubs with the original Spanish version being available globally. It’ll also feature dubs for:

Arabic

English

Hindi

Polish

If you want to see more of the Netflix Originals lined up for February 2021, take a look at those in our ongoing preview or if you want a wider view of every new animated project whether that be movies or TV, check out our big animation preview.

Xico’s Journey is written by Enrique Renteria and directed by Eric D. Cabello Diaz and features the voice talents of Verónica Alva, Luis Angel Jaramillo and Pablo Gama Iturrarán.

Are you looking forward to catching Xico’s Journey on Netflix in February? Let us know in the comments down below.