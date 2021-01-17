Netflix Original Animation Coming to Netflix in 2021 & Beyond

Welcome to another huge What’s on Netflix preview of just some (as we’re sure we’ve missed many) animated TV and movie projects coming to Netflix in 2021, 2022 and beyond.

Animated Movies Coming to Netflix in 2021 & Beyond

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Director: Steve Cox

Confirmed for 2021 – won’t be available globally

30-minute Christmas special set in the Shaun the Sheep franchise from Aardman.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Shaun’s seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present? Prepare for a ‘Santastic’ adventure as everyone learns the true value of Christmas!”

America: The Motion Picture

Director: Matt Thompson

Genre: Comedy, History

Cast: Channing Tatum, Simon Pegg, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan, Amber Nash

This huge animated project was originally announced back in 2017 and sees a fictionalized George Washington fighting off revolutionaries to fight King James.

Back in May 2020, we first reported on the expanded cast list for the movie including the likes of Simon Pegg, Channing Tatum and Judy Greer all voicing characters.

Still no release date for this one.

Apollo 10½

Director: Richard Linklater

Genre: Adventure, Family

Cast: Zachary Levi, Jack Black, Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, Lee Eddy

This family coming-of-age drama will take you back to 1969 focusing on the moon landing from two perspectives, the astronauts and a kid watching from afar.

Zachary Levi and Jack Black headline the cast with Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, and Samuel Davis also feature.

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Director: Ryan Crego

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Musical

Cast: Annie Potts, Jennifer Coolidge, Tony Hale, Brett Gelman, Flea

Confirmed for 2021

Along with its feature release, Arlo the Alligator Boy will also have a follow-up series with 20 episodes.

The feature is animated by Titmouse Inc. the same animation studio behind the adult-animated series Big Mouth. Suffice to say, Arlo the Alligator Boy will be significantly less adult than its animation cousin.

Back to the Outback

Director: Harry Cripps, Clare Knight

Genre: Family, Comedy

Cast: Rachel House, Isla Fisher, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Wayne Knight

Confirmed for 2021

To read the plot, you’d think Back to the Outback was a spin-off or reboot of Dreamworks’ Madagascar. Currently scheduled to arrive in late 2021, Back to the Outback could be one of Netflix’s best-animated features for the year.

A group of Australia’s deadliest animals plots a daring escape from the reptile house of their Australian zoo home. Tired of being looked at like monsters by humans, they’ll stop at nothing to make it back to the outback.

Chicken Run 2

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Adventure, Comedy

It’s been a hot minute for Chicken Run but a sequel is finally on the way. Netflix and Aardman Animation have now worked on a number of projects including Robin Robin and Shaun the Sheep but that will expand to the first full feature exclusive to Netflix globally in 2021.

The sequel will see the return of Babs, Ginger, Rocky, and Fletcher living on their new island after escaping Tweedy’s farm.

The Loud House Movie

Director: Daniel Calparsoro

Genre: Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Grey Griffin, Nika Futterman, Catherine Taber, Liliana Mumy, Jessica DiCicco

Confirmed for 2021 (likely April 2021)

There are lots of Nickelodeon movies we can look forward to watching on Netflix in the near future, with plenty featuring on this list.

Fans of The Loud House series can look forward to a movie adaptation at some point in 2021.

The cast of The Loud House will be returning to reprise their roles as the Loud family goes on their biggest vacation yet!

My Father’s Dragon

Director: Nora Twomey

Genre: Adventure, Family

Netflix is employing the talents of Irish studio Cartoon Saloon for this highly anticipated feature film. It is an adaptation of the popular 1948 children’s novel My Father’s Dragon.

Pinocchio

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Genre: Fantasy, Musical

Cast: Gregory Mann, Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Ron Pearlman

One of, if not, the most exciting animated movie coming to Netflix in 2021 is Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio. We’ve known since 2018 that Netflix had greenlit Del Toro’s project for a darker adaptation of Pinnochio, and filming finally took place at the start of 2020.

The stop motion feature has an incredible ensemble cast, including the talents of David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, Daniel Radcliffe, Christopher Walken, John Turturro, and more!

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Confirmed for 2021

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no strangers to being rebooted, and over the past few decades, fans of TMNT have seen many different versions of the crime-fighting mutants.

The Rise of TMNT saw one of the most drastic changes in art style, and the differences between each of the turtles. While the series has received mixed reviews from long time fans, that hasn’t stopped children from loving it.

Robin Robin

Director: Daniel Ojari & Michael Please

Cast: Gillian Anderson, Richard E. Grant

Confirmed for 2021

Originally thought for release in 2020, this Aardman produced 30-minute special will now hit in late 2021. It’s a stop-animation production about follows a robin who goes off on a journey of self-discovery.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Directors: Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz-Velasco, Andrew L. Schmidt

Cast: Nick Offerman, Diego Luna, Emile Hirsch, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Kelsey Grammer, Cheryl Hines

Confirmed for 2021

Although the Trollhunters trilogy series has come to a conclusion, an animated feature film to wrap it all up was a surprise announcement after the release of Wizards.

This team-up adventure will see all of our heroes fight the Arcane Order.

We Lost Our Human

Director: Henry Selick

Genre: Interactive, Adventure

Not a movie in the traditional sense, but instead another fun interactive special for subscribers to enjoy. Are you a cat person? Or is a dog your best friend? The only way to know for sure is to find out through the interactive special We Lost Our Human.

Wendall and Wild

Director: Henry Selick

Genre: Comedy, Horror

Cast: Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key

Expect plenty of hilarity from the comedic duo of Key & Peele. We’re not sure how family-friendly Wendall and Wild is going to be but we’re incredibly excited to see some fantastic stop motion.

Demon brothers Wendall and Wild come to blows with a nun and a pair of goth teens.

Wish Dragon

Director: Chris Appelhans

Cast: John Cho, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu, Will Yun Lee, Jimmy O’Yang

Confirmed for 2021

Netflix has acquired the rights to Wish Dragon from Sony Pictures Animation. The movie follows a young college student hoping to make it big but doesn’t have the means to just yet. That’s until a dragon comes along that can grant his wishes.

Animated Movies Coming to Netflix Soon to Netflix (2021 or Beyond)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness – The once most popular mobile game in the world, Angry Birds has since made a name for itself with its movie tie ins, the latest of which will be coming to Netflix.

– The once most popular mobile game in the world, Angry Birds has since made a name for itself with its movie tie ins, the latest of which will be coming to Netflix. Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s ‘Antiracist Baby’ – Chris Nee will be animating this series aimed at younger audiences.

– Chris Nee will be animating this series aimed at younger audiences. Escape from Hat – Based on Adam Kline’s children’s book about Leek, the lucky rabbit who finds himself in an unlucky situation when he’s trapped inside the hat of a magician.

– Based on Adam Kline’s children’s book about Leek, the lucky rabbit who finds himself in an unlucky situation when he’s trapped inside the hat of a magician. The Sea Beast – The life of a legendary sea monster hunter is turned upside down when a stowaway girl on his ship befriends the most dangerous beast of the ocean.

– The life of a legendary sea monster hunter is turned upside down when a stowaway girl on his ship befriends the most dangerous beast of the ocean. High in the Clouds – Directed by Timothy Reckart, the story is about a Squirrel who goes on a grand adventure to find a new home at an animal sanctuary.

– Directed by Timothy Reckart, the story is about a Squirrel who goes on a grand adventure to find a new home at an animal sanctuary. Leo – Animated musical about Leo the Lizard the class pet who teaches fifth-graders after a substitute teacher fails to do so.

– Animated musical about Leo the Lizard the class pet who teaches fifth-graders after a substitute teacher fails to do so. Parts – Animation studio Animal Logic will take all three of the Parts trilogy and combine them into one single film.

– Animation studio Animal Logic will take all three of the Parts trilogy and combine them into one single film. Pashmina – Gurinder Chadha will direct Netflix’s animated tale of a young Indian-American girl who rediscovers her heritage through her magical pashmina.

– Gurinder Chadha will direct Netflix’s animated tale of a young Indian-American girl who rediscovers her heritage through her magical pashmina. Robin Robin – Aardman Christmas special.

– Aardman Christmas special. The Magician’s Elephant – A magical tale about a young orphan boy who is told by a fortune teller that an elephant will help him find his long lost sister.

– A magical tale about a young orphan boy who is told by a fortune teller that an elephant will help him find his long lost sister. Thelma the Unicorn – Based on Aaron Blabey’s children’s book, Thelma the Unicorn is still in the early days of development.

– Based on Aaron Blabey’s children’s book, Thelma the Unicorn is still in the early days of development. Tunga – The first Netflix Original to be written by a Zimbabwean, and will be based on the heritage and mythology of the Shona culture.

Untitled Future Animated Projects Coming to Netflix

Untitled Beyond Good & Evil Movie – Based on the popular 2003 Ubisoft action-adventure video game.

– Based on the popular 2003 Ubisoft action-adventure video game. Untitled Gore Verbinski Movie – Pirates of the Caribbean and Rango director Gore Verbinski will be directing his first Netflix Original feature.

– Pirates of the Caribbean and Rango director Gore Verbinski will be directing his first Netflix Original feature. Untitled Patrick Osborne Movie – Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2014, Patrick Osborne will be directing his first Netflix Original.

– Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2014, Patrick Osborne will be directing his first Netflix Original. Untitled Spongebob Squarepants Spin-Offs – Netflix will be receiving not one, but two spin-offs from the Spongebob Squarepants franchise.

– Netflix will be receiving not one, but two spin-offs from the Spongebob Squarepants franchise. Untitled Wyclef Jean Movie – Grammy award-winning winning artist Wyclef Jean will direct his first Netflix Original project.

Animated TV Series Coming to Netflix in 2021 & Beyond

Carmen Sandiego (Final Season)

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 32

Genre: Action, Adventure

Coming to Netflix: January 15th, 2021

We’ll be saying goodbye to everyone’s favorite red-robed grandmaster thief, Carmen Sandiego, in 2021. Fans can look forward to a live-action adaptation of Carmen Sandiego sometime in the near future.

Hello Ninja (Season 4)

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Action, Adventure

Coming to Netflix: January 19th, 2021

Hello Ninja only made its debut on Netflix in late 2019, and already young subscribers can look forward to a fourth season to kick start 2021.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Adventure

Coming to Netflix: January 22nd, 2021

With Universal eager to expand its Jurassic World franchise, Netflix greatly benefitted from the addition of Camp Cretaceous to its library in 2020. A surprisingly good series, fans can’t wait to see the return of the Cretaceous camp members as they look to survive the perilous island of Isla Nublar.

Go, Dog. Go! (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Family

Coming to Netflix: January 26th, 2021

Based on a popular children’s book from the 1960s, sixty years later its finally received its first television series on Netflix.

Mighty Express (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Adventure, Comedy

Coming to Netflix: February 2nd, 2021

One for the little children, Mighty Express was a great hit with families when it arrived on Netflix in September 2020. Thanks to lockdowns many children have exhausted Netflix’s extensive library of children’s content, but with a second season on the way in February, they won’t have long to wait.

Kid Cosmic (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Superhero, Action, Adventure

Coming to Netflix: February 2nd, 2021

Originally meant to arrive in 2020, the Kid Cosmic series have had to wait until 2021 to make its Netflix premiere.

The series is centered around a young boy who has grand dreams of becoming a superhero. When he stumbles upon some cosmic stones of power, his wish is granted and becomes the superhero Kid Cosmic.

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) – Educational series.

– Educational series. Battle Kitty (Season 1) – Interactive series that takes place on a mystical island where adventurers will decide their own fate.

– Interactive series that takes place on a mystical island where adventurers will decide their own fate. Bone (Season 1) -Animated series based on the Jeff Smith comic book series of the same name.

-Animated series based on the Jeff Smith comic book series of the same name. Centaurworld (Season 1) – Animated musical comedy series from industry veteran animator James Baxter.

– Animated musical comedy series from industry veteran animator James Baxter. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Season 1) – The first animated adaptation of the beloved Roald Dhal novel, and the first of many more to come.

– The first animated adaptation of the beloved Roald Dhal novel, and the first of many more to come. City of Ghosts (Season 1) – hybrid documentary-animated series from Adventure Time writer Elizabeth Ito.

– hybrid documentary-animated series from Adventure Time writer Elizabeth Ito. DeadEndia (Season 1) – Horror comedy-series about a group of employees who work at a haunted theme park.

Dino Daycare (Season 1) – In a world where dinosaurs never went extinct, they live along

– In a world where dinosaurs never went extinct, they live along Ghee Happy (Season 1) – Reimagining of Hindu deities as children.

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) – The series based on Dr. Seuss’s classic children’s novel was a smash hit on Netflix and will return for a second season in the near future.

– The series based on Dr. Seuss’s classic children’s novel was a smash hit on Netflix and will return for a second season in the near future. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) – Continuation of the story of the 80s He-Man series, written and directed by Clerks creator Kevin Smith.

– Continuation of the story of the 80s He-Man series, written and directed by Clerks creator Kevin Smith. I Heart Arlo (Season 1) – Tie in animated series that will take place after the events of the film Arlot the Alligator Boy.

– Tie in animated series that will take place after the events of the film Arlot the Alligator Boy. Kajko and Kokosz (Season 1) – Animated series based on a popular Polish comic series.

– Animated series based on a popular Polish comic series. Karma’s World (Season 1) – Animated musical from artist Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges.

– Animated musical from artist Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges. Ken and Kenny (Season 1) – Animated series from cartoonist Tim Hallerton.

– Animated series from cartoonist Tim Hallerton. Line Friends (Season 1) – Animated comedy series based on the characters of a popular Japanese messaging app.

Maya and the Three (Limited Series) – Mexican animated comedy inspired by Mesoamerican legends.

– Mexican animated comedy inspired by Mesoamerican legends. Mama K’s Team 4 (Season 1) – Netflix’s first African animated series.

– Netflix’s first African animated series. My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) – Fun animated adventure series about a father who is secretly the galaxy’s toughest bounty hunter.

Oggy Oggy (Season 1) – Animated pre-school series.

– Animated pre-school series. ONI (Season 1) – Series based on Japanese folklore.

– Series based on Japanese folklore. Raise the Bar (Season 1) – Coming of age series about Sam, an aspiring Olympic weightlifter.

Ridley Jones (Season 1) – Animated series for pre-schoolers.

– Animated series for pre-schoolers. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1) – CGI animated series that takes place in the far future and follows the adventures of Yuichi, a rabbit samurai.

– CGI animated series that takes place in the far future and follows the adventures of Yuichi, a rabbit samurai. Sharkdog (Season 1) – Family animated series about 10-year-old Max and his best friend Sharkdog, his half dog and half-shark pet.

Spirit Rangers (Season 1) – Preschool series inspired by Native American and indigenous folklore.

– Preschool series inspired by Native American and indigenous folklore. Sonic the Hedgehog (Season 1) – Upcoming series based on the popular Sonic the Hedgehog video-game franchise.

– Upcoming series based on the popular Sonic the Hedgehog video-game franchise. The Cuphead Show (Season 1) – Highly anticipated animated series based on the incredibly difficult and beloved video-game franchise Cuphead.

The Dragon Prince (Season 4) – The continuation of the incredible fantasy series from Avatar: The Last Airbender executive producer Aaron Ehasz.

– The continuation of the incredible fantasy series from Avatar: The Last Airbender executive producer Aaron Ehasz. The Octonauts and the Mystery Island (Season 1) – New animated adventures with the Octonauts.

– New animated adventures with the Octonauts. Wonderoos (Season 1) – Pre-school series.

Untitled Future Animated TV Projects Coming to Netflix

Untitled Alex Hirsch Project – The first Netflix series from the creator of Gravity Falls.

– The first Netflix series from the creator of Gravity Falls. Untitled Oompa-Loompas Series (Season 1) – Animated spin-off series centered around the factory workers of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, the Oompa-Loompas.

– Animated spin-off series centered around the factory workers of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, the Oompa-Loompas. Untitled animated series from Chris Garbutt and Rikke Asbjoern

Untitled Ryan Quincy animated series

Untitled SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off series (Season 1) – Netflix is set to receive a whole bunch of Spongebob content in the next few years, including two movie spin-offs and a series.

Adult Animated TV Series Coming to Netflix in 2021

Disenchantment (Part 3)

Parts: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy

Coming to Netflix: January 15th, 2021

Disenchantment got off to a slow start, but part two proved many doubters wrong and has since gone on to become a huge hit on Netflix. It’s felt like it’s taken forever, but to kick start the new year Netflix is finally dropping part 3.

Big Mouth (Season 5)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 51

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Coming to Netflix: 2021

Big Mouth has fast become Netflix’s flagship adult animated series, and a fan favorite amongst many subscribers. The series has been released annually on Netflix since 2017, and fans can expect to see even more of Nick and the gang later this year.

Adult Animated TV Series Coming to Netflix Beyond 2021

Agent King (Season 1) – Adult animated comedy about Elvis Presley, and what if he was a secret agent for the US government.

– Adult animated comedy about Elvis Presley, and what if he was a secret agent for the US government. Blue Eye Samurai (Season 1) – Action animated series that follows a mixed-race samurai warrior on a quest for revenge in Edo-period Japan.

– Action animated series that follows a mixed-race samurai warrior on a quest for revenge in Edo-period Japan. Captain Fall (Season 1) – The creators of the hilarious comedy series Norseman are returning to collaborate with Netflix on a 2 part series centered around a good-hearted sea captain who finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship.

– The creators of the hilarious comedy series Norseman are returning to collaborate with Netflix on a 2 part series centered around a good-hearted sea captain who finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) – Based on the hit videogame series, this animated series is expected in 2022.

– Based on the hit videogame series, this animated series is expected in 2022. Entergalactic (Season 1) – Adult animated that will be based around Kid Cudi’s upcoming album.

– Adult animated that will be based around Kid Cudi’s upcoming album. F is for Family (Season 5) – The final season of the Bill Burr series set in the 1970s.

– The final season of the Bill Burr series set in the 1970s. Good Times (Season 1) – Norman Lear’s 70s sitcom is getting a reboot of the animated variety. The former CBS series will have an ensemble cast and will be exclusively available on Netflix.

– Norman Lear’s 70s sitcom is getting a reboot of the animated variety. The former CBS series will have an ensemble cast and will be exclusively available on Netflix. Heaven’s Forest (Season 1) – Animated series based on Hindu mythology.

– Animated series based on Hindu mythology. Human Resources (Season 1) – Adult animated comedy spin-off of Big Mouth.

– Adult animated comedy spin-off of Big Mouth. Inside Job (Season 1) – Animated comedy about a woman who struggles to keep the secrets of a shadow government secret.

Love, Death, and Robots (Season 2) – David Fincher's animated project is one of the most versatile, and intriguing series on Netflix. It also took years to create thanks to the huge number

– David Fincher’s animated project is one of the most versatile, and intriguing series on Netflix. It also took years to create thanks to the huge number Magic the Gathering (Season 1) – Animated series based on the world popular card game.

– Animated series based on the world popular card game. Mulligan (Season 1) – Adult animated comedy set years after an alien invasion has destroyed earth civilization, and the survivors left behind trying to rebuild.

– Adult animated comedy set years after an alien invasion has destroyed earth civilization, and the survivors left behind trying to rebuild. Paradise PD (Season 3) – The animated sitcom has fast become one of Netflix’s most wild comedy series to date. There’s every chance the third and final season could return to Netflix in 2021, but we’re expecting an early 2022 release.

– The animated sitcom has fast become one of Netflix’s most wild comedy series to date. There’s every chance the third and final season could return to Netflix in 2021, but we’re expecting an early 2022 release. Q-Force (Season 1) – Adult animated LGBTQ+ series about a gay super spy.

– Adult animated LGBTQ+ series about a gay super spy. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) – Animated series on the hit video game franchise.

– Animated series on the hit video game franchise. The House (Season 1) – Animated dark-comedy series from Nexus Studios.

