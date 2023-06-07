‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

After a romantic rollercoaster in South Korea, Kitty is returning to America, or is she? That’s what XO, Kitty fans, or hoping to learn from a second season. Netflix has yet to renew the series for a second season but viewing numbers are looking strong. Here’s what we know so far.

XO, Kitty is a Netflix Orignal romantic comedy series created, written, and produced by Jenny Han and the spin-off series of the popular To All the Boys film franchise.

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are much more complicated when it’s your heart on the line.

XO, Kitty Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last updated: 06/07/2023)

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely Renewal

At the time of updating on June 7th, XO, Kitty has yet to be renewed for a second season on Netflix. This isn’t surprising, considering Netflix has only just released the teen-drama series. We’ll be expecting a renewal announcement sometime this Summer.

As the first spin-off show of one of its popular film franchises, it will be interesting to see how XO, Kitty performs over the next several weeks. Netflix will measure all of the analytics related to the series, such as weekly hourly viewing data, the percentage of subscribers starting and finishing the show, and more. We’ve covered how Netflix decides whether to renew or cancel a show here.

How well is XO, Kitty performing on Netflix?

Judging the performance of the show’s first four days and XO, Kitty has gotten off to a strong start on Netflix with 72,080,000 hours viewed. If it wasn’t for the success of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Series, then XO, Kitty would be top.

Let’s begin with the Netflix hourly numbers for XO, Kitty. Every week on Tuesday, Netflix unveils their top 40 shows and movies broken down into English and Non-English language categories. So far the show has featured in those top 10s for three weeks pulling in 165.69M hours thus far.

Here’s how that breaks down week-to-week:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 May 14th, 2023 to May 21st, 2023 72,080,000 2 1 May 21st, 2023 to May 28th, 2023 63,780,000 (-12%) 2 2 May 28th, 2023 to June 4th, 2023 29,830,000 (-53%) 3 3

As you can see, the show put in a strong first week and even second weekend but notably dropped over 50% between weeks 2 and 3.

If we look at that number with the CVE metric (Completed Viewing Equivalent = taking the runtime of the show and divide by the number of reported hours) we can do an apples-to-apples(ish) comparison of how well the show has performed against other big Netflix shows in 2023:

As you can see, XO, Kitty is currently one of the better performing shows in 2023 thus far, pulling in a better CVE than That ’90s Show and The Diplomat, which were both renewed.

Looking at raw top 10s (captured by FlixPatrol), we can see the show is performing well around the globe with it performing best in non-US countries such as India, Latin America, and the Nordics.

How about online engagement?

Thanks to TelevisionStats.com, they measure several demand metrics like Google Trends, Twitter, IMDb, Reddit, and Torrents. They rank the show as having “Good” engagement, and when compared to other renewed Netflix shows in 2023 the show puts in similar performances to The Night Agent and Ginny & Georgia in the first week, although it has dropped off much faster.

The show, as of June 7th, also ranks as the 31st biggest show in terms of online engagement since January 1st, 2022.

In conclusion, all stats thus far are quite strong for XO, Kitty but we’ll continue to track the show’s evolution using various metrics in the coming weeks and months.

What to expect from XO, Kitty season 2?

Kitty has a lot on her plate heading into a second season.

Kitty x Yuri

After going to Korea in order to be closer to her long-distance boyfriend Dae, by the end of the season, Kitty found herself with feelings for somebody else, Yuri.

However, before Kitty had the opportunity to reveal her feelings for Yuri, she was interrupted by the appearance of Juliana, the girl Yuri is in love with. Rather than confessing her feelings, Kitty boarded her plane back to the US.

With her expulsion from KISS, Kitty is under the impression she will never see Yuri again, but, little does she know that Yuri is trying to convince her mother, Jina, to reinstate her. If Kitty is allowed to reattend KISS then she’ll be reunited with Yuri.

Min Ho x Kitty

When Kitty boarded her plane, she was surprised to find she was on the same plane as Min Ho. Learning from Kitty that she and Dae were no longer together, and that Kitty was returning to America, the young man had nothing to lose and confessed his own feelings for her.

Kitty has feelings for Yuri, and she just broke up with Dae, so even if she returns to KISS it’s unlikely she’ll reciprocate Min Ho’s feelings.

Who is Simon?

Jina gave the letter that Kitty’s mom, Eve, had written for her to Kitty. After reading the letter, Kitty discovered the name of the mysterious Simon, her mother’s potential first love.

Expect Kitty to go back to Jina and question her all about “Simon” and Jina’s friendship with her mother.

Will Dae lose his place at KISS?

Dae’s scholarship relies heavily on his performance at school, and he is expected to be the top-performing student. However, thanks to Florian cheating on his exams, Dae loses the top rank. Unless Florian is caught, or Dae can improve his grades to perfect levels, Dae’s scholarship at KISS is under serious threat.

When could we expect to see a second season of XO, Kitty on Netflix?

Filming for the first season took place between March 28th, 2022, and June 7th, 2022. That means between the start of filming, and the show being released was a period of fourteen months.

Assuming the show is renewed, it could take at least fourteen months between filming, and release. That means even if filming was to begin in June 2023, at the earliest we’d be waiting until August 2024.

At the earliest, a realistic release date could be in late 2024.

Would you like to see a second season of XO, Kitty on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!