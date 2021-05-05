‘Yasuke’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

LeSean Thomas’ Yasuke recently arrived on Netflix, and already the anime has begun to make its mark on the streaming service. With only six episodes to binge, many subscribers tore through the first season and are already hoping for more. Sadly, Netflix is keeping us waiting on news of renewal, but we expect to learn some developments soon!

Yasuke is a Netflix Original anime series created by LeSean Thomas. The character of Yasuke is based on the legendary black samurai of the same name who served as the only non-Japanese retainer of the daimyō Oda Nobunaga.

Mappa, the studio behind Kakegurui, Jujutsu Kaisen, and the final season of Attack on Titan worked on the animation of the series, while FlyingLotus provided the incredible score behind the anime.

Yasuke Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (05/05/2021)

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to renew Yasuke for a second season, but the streaming service can be forgiven as the anime has only been available to stream for a little under a week.

There are positive signs that suggest Yasuke could be renewed for a second season. The series has made it into the top ten list of 48 different countries, most notably the USA.

The series has received a very positive critical response, earning a fresh rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

If the studio behind the music has anything to do with it, Yasuke will definitely be returning in the future, as they announced in a tweet.

We hope these 6 episodes would serve as an introduction to this world and get you hype for more. We have big plans for Yasuke. It’s just the beginning. ⚔️🖤 — YASUKE (@flyinglotus) April 29, 2021

Yasuke creator LeSean Thomas also commented on the future of Yasuke in an interview with Comicbook.com:

I can’t say too much, but the response has been really great and it would be great to become more than what it is. I’m just really excited for the fans digging into this, and then we’ll see. Obviously, it would be great to have a big splash and then keep things going.

We can expect to learn what the future holds for Yasuke in the coming weeks or months as await Netflix to decide its fate.

What to expect from a second season of Yasuke

Yasuke successfully avenged his lord, Oda Nobunaga by defeating Mitsuhide, and also sacrificed his own life in order to save Saki from the evil Daimyo. After Saki finally reached harmony with her powers, she was able to defeat the Daimyo and used her power to restore Yasuke back to life.

Together, Saki and Daiymo return to the village and are welcomed back with open arms. Yasuke decides to move on from the village and returns the blade of Natsumara to its rightful owner, the surviving younger brother of his former comrade.

Time Skip?

Before Yasuke left the village, Saki gave him the necklace worn by Icika, requesting he look after it until she comes of age. Yasuke may go on his own adventures for a number of years before returning the necklace to Saki.

Saki’s power grows

After defeating the Daimyo, Saki was warned by the fallen leader that her power will only grow, and as a result, will grow out of control until she begins to consume everything around her to feed her power. While determined and powerful for her age, Saki may fall victim to fate, and a dark path may lie ahead of her.

Yasuke Season 2 Netflix Release Date

Judging by the comments made by FlyingLotus and LeSean Thomas production on the second season of Yasuke is on hold until the future of the anime is confirmed. Assuming the series is renewed, we aren’t expecting to see the second season of Yasuke arrive until at least late 2022.

The amount of work that goes into the production of an anime series typically results in long waits between seasons.

Would you like to see a second season of Yasuke on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!