When will ‘Dirty John’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

Dirty John season 1 is now on Netflix globally after a late Netflix US addition, but when will season 2 of Dirty John be on Netflix around the world? Entitled The Betty Broderick Story, here’s what it will be about and most importantly when you will be streaming Dirty John season 2 on Netflix.

Before we take a look at season two, let’s quickly look at season 1 and how it released on Netflix. In international regions, Netflix picked up the entire first season around a month after the series concluded on January 13th, 2019. Every episode was made available (including an additional documentary) on February 14th, 2019.

Season 1 of Dirty John finally arrived on Netflix in the United States in November 2019, specifically on November 25th. Netflix in the US has yet to get the documentary special Dirty John: The Dirty Truth.

The first season covered the true events of a single mother and interior designer falling for John Meehan.

It’s important to note that Dirty John is effectively now an anthology series, meaning we won’t be revisiting the story from season 1. Here’s what you can expect from season two:

In Season two, it is the story of convicted murderer Betty Broderick (Peet) and her ex-husband (Slater) that spans the 1960s to the ’80s and chronicles the breakdown of their marriage that Oprah deemed one of “America’s messiest divorces” even before it ended in double homicide.

The first trailer for season two was released in April 2020.

The series is set to return to USA Network, which is its first premiere network, on June 2nd.

Will season 2 of Dirty John be on Netflix internationally?

The answer to this question is, thankfully, yes! When the first details were announced for the series second outing, Deadline confirmed that Netflix remains a co-producer for the series and therefore, has first-run rights outside of the United States.

In international regions of Netflix, such as the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, you’ll get every episode at once.

On July 17th, 2020 Netflix AU confirmed that they would be getting season 2 of Dirty John on August 14th, 2020.

Sex, lies, and caution tape: season 2 of #DirtyJohn comes to Netflix Australia and New Zealand on 14 August with the true crime story of Betty Broderick. pic.twitter.com/q7PPSoYB88 — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) July 16, 2020

When will Dirty John season 2 be on Netflix in the United States?

Netflixers in the United States will likely have a wait for nine months for it to become available on Netflix there meaning you’ll want to watch it live to catch it as it’s ready.

We gave a broad 2021 release date guide for the US and that turned out to be true. Season 2 of Dirty John is listed as part of the May 2021 Netflix lineup with all episodes due to drop on Netflix US on May 31st, 2021.

