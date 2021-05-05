‘Close Enough’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix Internationally in May 2021

Close Enough which is advertised as a Netflix Original series outside the United States will be returning for its second season on Netflix in late May 2021 two months after its HBO Max debut.

It was in September 2020 when we first got word that Netflix in international regions would be getting Close Enough and now just months later shortly after its season 2 premiere on HBO Max, the new season is due to arrive on Netflix on May 26th, 2021.

Created by J.G. Quintel, the adult animated series follows a married couple trying to stay with the times while transitioning from their 20s into their 30s.

According to Unogs, at least 30 regions outside of Netflix US carry the show including Netflix Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Argentina, the Netherlands, and Mexico to name but a few.

Despite some concerns that Netflix was only getting the series temporarily and that Warner Media would hold back the rights to future seasons, that doesn’t look to be the case. Traditionally, Netflix picks up licensing for shows for the lifetime of the show plus a number of years.

In most regions, HBO Max should be launching over the next few years and it’s unclear what will happen to Close Enough should that become reality. In regions such as the UK and Canada, however, a HBO Max launch is ruled out until at least 2025.

Will Netflix in the US get Close Enough?

Nope. HBO Max is the only streaming service to carry it so if you want to watch Close Enough, you’ll need a HBO Max subscription.

Will there be more Close Enough after season 2?

Don’t worry about the future of the series either as it’s already been confirmed that season 3 is a go. In fact, WarnerMedia announced that seasons 3 and 4 were commissioned meaning plenty more to come. Whether all of those will come to Netflix is unknown but expected.

Are you looking forward to Close Enough season 2 on Netflix outside the US? Let us know in the comments.