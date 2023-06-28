‘You Have Done Well’ IU Netflix K-Drama: Everything We Know So Far

K-pop star IU will be starring in her second Netflix Original K-drama in the upcoming romantic drama You Have Done Well. Filming is currently ongoing, and we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the K-drama, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

You Have Done Well is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama series directed by Kim Won Suk (Arthdal Chronicles), and written by screenwriter Im Sang Choon (When the Camellia Blooms).

What is the plot of You Have Done Well?

The largest synopsis for You Have Done Well is more of a character description than a description of the plot;

“Ae Soon is rebellious but gets nervous every time she rebels. She isn’t well off but is always shining and full of positivity. She dreams of becoming a poet, although she is unable to attend school, and she is a bold character who doesn’t hide any emotions. Gwan Shik is an extremely diligent and quiet character. Romance isn’t a strength for him, however, and he doesn’t know how to act if Ae Soon cries or laughs, but he is a silent warrior who only loves Ae Soon from the very beginning and pours his all into loving her.”

However, we do have a smaller synopsis, with a brief description of the plot;

“Tell the adventurous life stories of Ae Soon and Gwan Shik who were born on Jeju Island in the 1950s.”

Who are the cast members of You Have Done Well?

The cast of You Have Done Well will have lots of K-drama fans excited.

Beloved K-pop idol IU will be starring in the lead role as Ae Soon (Young). So far she has only starred in one Netflix K-drama, which was the Persona anthology. Her role in the series was wildly praised. 2019 was a great year for IU as she also starred in the extremely popular K-drama Hotel Del Luna, which currently sits at 25th in the highest-rated Korean cable dramas of all time. By the time You Have Done Well lands on Netflix, it will be the first time in six years that fans will see her in a K-drama.

Park Bo Gum will play the lead role of Gwan Shik. So far, the actor has starred in two Netflix projects, Record of Youth, and Itaewon Class. His role in Itaweon Class was limited to a guest role for one episode, however, he had a leading role in Record of Youth. Outside of Netflix, his most popular role is arguably Choi Taek in Reply 1988.

Moon So Ri will play the lead role of Ae Soon (Middle Aged). Fans of Queenmaker will instantly recognize the actress as Oh Kyung Sook. Moon So Ri previously starred in the Netflix K-drama The School Nurse Files and Life. She also starred in the Netflix movie Seoul Vibe as Kang In Sook.

Park Hae Joon will be playing the lead role of Gwan Shik (Middle-Aged). The actor starred in all three parts of the first season of Arthdal Chronicles as Lee Tae Oh, and will be reprising the role in the upcoming second season. Outside of Netflix he previously starred in the highest-rated cable television K-drama of all time, The World of the Married. Park Hae Joon also starred in two movies for Netflix, a guest role in 20th Century Girl, and a lead role in The 8th Night a Kim To Tae.

The supporting cast members are; Na Moon Hee (Dear My Friends), Choi Dae Hoon (One Dollar Lawyer), Kim Yong Rim (Three Bold Siblings), Lee Jun Young (Class of Lies), Lee Soo Kyung (Ho Goo’s Love), and Baek Ji Won (Extraordinary Attorney Woo).

What is the production status of You Have Done Well?

Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 28/06/2023)

You Have Done Well is reportedly in the middle of filming, which started in March 2023. Filming will last for the remainder of the year and won’t come to an end until early December 2023.

IU AND PARK BO GUM FOR YOU HAVE DONE WELL 😭🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/FF5FaCSGWJ — 💙 (@kdramatreats) April 18, 2023

When is You Have Done Well coming to Netflix?

With filming scheduled until December 2023 we won’t be seeing the K-drama on Netflix before the end of 2023.

Netflix hasn’t announced anything official, but the K-drama is expected to arrive in 2025.

Are you looking forward to the release of You Have Done Well on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!