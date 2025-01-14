YouTube Channel ‘Ms. Rachel’ Makes Jump to Netflix

Ms. Rachel should be a familiar name to anyone with young children as the YouTube channel has rocketed to fame alongside other kids’ channels like CoComelon. Like CoComelon, Ms. Rachel will jump over to Netflix globally on January 27th with four compilation episodes, with more scheduled for later in 2025.

Per Netflix, “The four-episode season will feature a curated compilation of her playful, research-backed videos for every stage of a child’s development, from early language development to phonics and learning to read.” Netflix is adding the episodes (which range from 30 to 60 minutes) with subtitles for over 30 languages.

The episodes coming to Netflix on January 27th are as follows:

– Learn to Talk — “What’s in the Box?” Speech and Toddler Learning

– Baby Learning — First words, Milestones, Nursery Rhymes, and Songs

– Learn to Read — Phonics, ABCs, and Preschool Learning

– Hop Little Bunnies — Plus More Songs and Nursery rhymes

Since its inception in February 2019, the Ms. Rachel YouTube channel has amassed 13.1 million subscribers and has over 9.3 billion views across its 118 uploads and garners around 400 million views per month.

The channel is run by Rachel & Aron Accurso, who will serve as creators, writers, and executive producers on the Netflix series. In character, Rachel Accurso released a special video uploaded on Netflix’s Instagram (embedded via YouTube below) celebrating the news:

As mentioned, Netflix has been mining YouTube for a while now. It really began with Miranda Sings jumping into the scripted show Haters Back Off! but in more recent years, we’ve since seen popular YouTube shows like CoComelon make the jump, as well as other Moonbug Entertainment titles like Mila and Morphle, Blippi, Little Angel, Oddbods and Gecko’s Garage plus titles from different companies established in the space like Pinkfong, also licensed. In some cases, Netflix has exclusively commissioned titles under its Netflix Original banner.

Most recently, we’ve seen The Amazing Digital Circus make the jump over to Netflix, with the streamer releasing new episodes day-and-date alongside its YouTube schedule.



