8 Netflix Originals Leaving Netflix in February 2025

February is going to be a busy month for Netflix removals, with a mix of different titles from Netflix’s past exclusive library all set to leave. As we’ve already covered, over 90 Netflix Originals are expected to leave throughout the year and February has at least eight of them.

Another title we should quickly mention that is leaving Netflix globally is the critically acclaimed K-drama series Prison Playbook. This title was labeled as a Netflix Original when it first arrived on the platform globally but has actually departed before in January 2023. It was then re-added a few weeks later without Netflix Original branding, and now its license is up for removal again on February 1st, 2025. We should also note The Valhalla Murders (which left most regions in March 2024) will be departing all other countries on February 9th.

Note: All removal dates are subject to change. Removals apply to Netflix globally unless stated otherwise.

We’re tracking the full list of departures for Netflix US or Netflix UK for February 2025 separately in each of those respective links.

On Body and Soul

Leaving Netflix: February 2nd, 2025

First licensed to Netflix exclusively in February 2018, this Hungarian romantic drama caught widespread critical acclaim by critics and audiences alike, making it a must-watch before its departure at the beginning of the month. Directed by Ildiko Enyedi, the film is about “two shy and socially awkward co-workers in Budapest form a special bond through a mysterious mystic connection that manifests in a dream.”

Black Lightning

Leaving Netflix: February 9th, 2025 (Excludes Netflix US)

Throughout the 2010s, Netflix carried all of The CW’s output in the US, but internationally, it was a little more spotty. Some shows never appeared at all, while others, like Black Lightning, were acquired exclusively with the show carrying Netflix Original branding. In all those regions where the show was picked up internationally, all four seasons, consisting of 58 episodes, will now be leaving.

For those in the United States, you won’t be losing the series just yet (meaning Netflix is still the best place to watch the Arrowverse for the moment), with our intel suggesting the series will remain on Netflix in full until September 1st, 2026.

The Coldest Game

Leaving Netflix: February 8th, 2025

Bill Pullman, Lotte Verbeek, Robert Więckiewicz, and James Bloor headline this underappreciated historical biopic that made its Netflix debut five years ago in February 2020. Produced in Poland, Netflix picked up the global rights to the movie eventually, with the plot focusing on a troubled math genius who finds himself drafted to play in a U.S.-Soviet chess match against the backdrop of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. Don’t miss this excellent thriller before it leaves.

Cyborg 009: Call of Justice

Leaving Netflix: February 10th, 2025

First dropping on Netflix in February 2017, you’ve now had eight years to binge-watch this excellent anime limited series on Netflix, but it appears its time on the service is ending. “Years after taking up normal lives incognito, the cyborgs are forced to fight again when the superhuman Blessed appear with a plan for humanity,” reads the official synopsis of the Japanese series.

Until Life Do Us Part

Leaving Netflix: February 10th, 2025

Next up is the Portuguese romantic drama series that ran for a single season in 2022, which is Until Life Do Us Part , which Decider.com gave a “Stream It” rating back when it launched. Starring Rita Loureiro, Dinarte Branco, and Madalena Almeida, the series follows a three-generation family that all lives together that’s known for their wedding planning business and ever-growing personal crises.

Handsome Siblings

Leaving Netflix: February 14th, 2025

Leaving Netflix just over five years after it was added at the beginning of 2020 is the 44-episode season of Handsome Siblings, which stars Hu Yitian, Chen Zheyuan, and Liang Jie. Hailing from China, the mixed martial arts fantasy series scored mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Sommore: Queen Chandelier

Leaving Netflix: February 21st, 2025

Over the past few years, we’ve known many Netflix Original stand-up specials are only licensed to the streamer on a very short window. If you look at the 2024 additions, while the majority are owned by Netflix forever, quite a few are only on 2-5 years licenses. That applies to the 2023 special from Sommore in which she sounded off on issues like freebies, social media prayer requests, ugly shoes, and fake eyelashes.

Unstoppable

Leaving Netflix: February 28th, 2025

Leaving Netflix on the final day of the month is Unstoppable, the Mexican teen-comedy series starring Tessa Ia, Bárbara López, and Lucía Uribe. It departs Netflix after being on the service for five years and revolves around a group of friends who set out on a road trip, but their plans are upended when they learn of an unexpected fourth passenger.

Those are the Netflix Originals leaving Netflix in February – which ones will you be watching or rewatching before they leave? Let us know in the comment down below.