‘One Piece’ Season 2 Casts Miss Goldenweek, Chess and K.M.

The second season of One Piece recently wrapped filming, but there are still many more cast members to be revealed. We have three new cast members confirmed for One Piece: Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, and Anton David Jeftha.

Including the three cast members added today, that takes the total number of new cast members for the second season up to 24!

Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek

Sophia Ann Caruso will play Miss Goldenweek! The actress previously starred in Netflix’s fantasy drama The School for Good and Evil, where she played the role of Sophia. Caruso is most well known for her work on stage, where she played the role of Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice and Marlow in Greyhouse.

Miss Goldenweek is a member of Baroque Works, whose powers cause havoc for the Straw Hats in Little Garden.

Mark Penwill as Chess

Mark Penwill will play the role of Chess. The South African actor previously starred in projects such as Catch Me a Killer, Warrior, FDR, and Grant. He also starred in the action sci-fi in The Fix and directed, starred, wrote, and edited the short film Marie.

Chess, an underling of Wapol, is Drum Island’s former minister of defense and the head of staff. After pirates attacked the island, he fled the island with Walpol, who now live in exile.

Anton David Jeftha as Kuromarimo (K.M.)

Anton David Jeftha will play the role of Kuromarimo (K.M.). The actor has starred in shows such as Dominion, Homeland, Legacy, and Suidooster. He has also starred in movies such as Six in the City, Eraser: Reborn, and The Contrast.

Kuromarimo is Wapol’s magistrate and his highest-ranking official. Just like Chess, Kuromarimo also fled Drum Island with Walpol to live their life in exile as the Bliking Pirates.

