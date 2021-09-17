‘Yowamushi Pedal’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix US in October 2021

Netflix US just saw the anime series Yowamushi Pedal added a few days after it was supposed to and a second season is not only on the way but is dropping imminently.

The first batch of episodes dropped on Netflix on September 14th, 2021 with a total of 38 episodes added. This was slightly later than originally billed but a surprise addition to Netflix given it wasn’t included in the initial September 2021 release schedule.

For those unfamiliar with the anime, the slice-of-life sports-focused series is about a young boy who gets drawn into a school cycling club, where his new friends help him face tough challenges to develop his racing talent.

At least fourteen countries are currently streaming Yowamushi Pedal in some form.

Now only shortly after season 1 drops, season 2 is scheduled to arrive on Netflix US in full on October 1st, 2021.

Season 2 of Yowamushi Pedal picks up where Season 1 left off and the season is dubbed Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road. Joining the Sohoku team for season 2 is Machimiya Eikichi who alongside the entire Hiroshima Kureminami Technical High School bicycle team the main goal is to take down Hakone Academy.

Beyond season 2, there are also at least another two seasons that should come to Netflix. In total, 4 seasons of the show are out right now with Netflix Japan and South Korea. Whether all these will eventually wind up on Netflix US is unclear.

It’s worth noting that Funimation and Crunchyroll are host to seasons 1-3.

It’s also worth noting there was a live-action Yowamushi Pedal series that’s currently available on Netflix but only in Japan. Likewise, the anime movie is only available on Netflix Japan too but was scheduled to hit Netflix US but didn’t drop. Anime rights are often complicated matters and there’s very little publicity surrounding who and what arrangements there are. In this instance, Discotek Media is the North American distributor of the anime series.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Yowamushi Pedal coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.