8 Most Exciting Series Coming To Netflix in May 2025

In this list, we walk you through 8 of the most exciting series coming to Netflix in May 2025, including anticipated new shows and popular returning series.

After an impressive April, with highlights including Black Mirror season 7 and Devil May Cry, Netflix is going into May on a high. Looking to May 2025, the month is all set up to be a big one for Netflix subscribers. We’re talking the final season of Blood of Zeus, and of course, the next instalment in anthology series Love, Death and Robots. Let’s take a look at 8 of the most exciting new and returning series to add to your watch list!

Blood of Zeus (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: May 8th

Blood of Zeus is one of Netflix’s highest-rated shows. Look no further than its perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its third season, coming on May 8th, will be the final set of episodes of the animated series, which is a shame given there were plans to keep going, but heck, given the fact that most animated titles are struggling to get renewed beyond season 1 right now, we’ll take it.

Based on Greek mythology, Blood of Zeus follows Heron, a young, common man who unwittingly discovers that he’s the illegitimate son of Zeus. Following the revelation, he’s plunged into a world of chaos, tasked with saving heaven and earth amid interference from other godly forces. Season 3 is all set up to be an epic conclusion to the story. One of our team members has been devouring the series and has given the show a two thumbs up.

Forever

Coming to Netflix: May 8th

Forever is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by young adult author Judy Blume. Published in 1975, the novel is regarded as one of the most seminal works in its genre. This intimate, romantic first-love story follows the complex relationship between high schoolers Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone) and Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.). It explores the love, joy, and heartbreak of a first romance.

The series isn’t a direct adaptation of the original novel, but rather the novel serves as the base foundation for a more modern setting. The series takes place in Los Angeles in 2018. Check out the trailer:

Bad Thoughts

Coming to Netflix: May 13th

American comedian Tom Segura brings his twisted comedy series to Netflix this May. The six-episode series follows in the dark, disturbing footsteps of seminal genre shows like Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone. Segura acts as creator, director, executive producer, and star. Besides the show’s dark and inherently twisted nature, expect plenty of laughs. Segura is a comedian, after all. Netflix released some first look images for the series on a Saturday of all days meaning it’s almost certainly flying under most people’s radars right now.

Snakes and Ladders

Coming to Netflix: May 14th

Don’t be fooled by the title; Snakes and Ladders has nothing to do with the iconic board game. Rather, it refers to an ambitious-yet-overlooked school teacher who works to climb her way to become the head of a prestigious school — but not without controversy and a healthy dose of corruption. The Mexican series comes from Manolo Caro, the creator of The House of Flowers.

The series is also not to be confused with the 2024 series that aired on Prime Video. These are two very different things. Take a look at the trailer:

Love, Death & Robots Volume 4

Coming to Netflix: May 15th

Created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, Love, Death + Robots is one of the world’s most popular anthology series. Through numerous gorgeous animation styles, the series dives into a variety of genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy.

Some of the show’s most popular themes are post-apocalyptic survival stories, A.I., dark comedy, and mortality. It’s hard to explain Love, Death + Robots in one sentence because it’s so sprawling and wide-ranging in its content. You’ll have to trust me on this one. Anthology series can be hit and miss, but this one is mostly hit after hit.

Volume 4 looks fantastic and features some impressive studios, directors, writers, and voice talents.

Bet

Coming to Netflix: May 15th

One show that’s going slightly under the radar is Bet, a live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese manga Kakegurui by Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura. The series takes place in an elite private school where gambling determines social status. The seminal work has been adapted into a popular 2-season anime, and even two live-action films. Will Netflix’s adaptation do the original work justice? Let’s hope so!

Sirens

Coming to Netflix: May 22nd

Created by Molly Smith Metzler, Sirens is one of the hottest anticipated Netflix series of May 2025. Starring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), and Kevin Bacon, the dark comedy limited series unfolds during an explosive Labor Day weekend at a beach estate, where Devon (Fahy) discovers that the story of the island is murkier than what it appears to be on the surface. It’s described as being a sexy, lavish exploration of women, power, and class.

Forget You Not

Coming to Netflix: May 23rd

Fancy a tear-jerker? Look no further than Forget You Not, which follows married woman and aspiring comedian, Cheng Le-le, who lives a pretty mundane life balancing working in a convenience store with relationships and caring for her ageing father. Le-le is vehemently passionate about her life, dreams and ambitions… but challenges keep getting in the way. It’s described as a heartfelt story that explores the sanctity of life and the importance of friendship and kinship.

Which Netflix series in May 2025 are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments down below, and check out all of the new arrivals for May 2025 here.