Season 4 of ‘Blood of Zeus’ Ruled Out By Netflix

After four years of waiting, Blood of Zeus returned for its highly anticipated second season a little earlier this year. Thankfully, we don’t have a long wait for season 3, which was part of the double-season renewal. Despite having plans for additional seasons beyond season 3, over the weekend, it’s been revealed that Netflix has quietly ruled out any additional seasons.

The duo announced that season 3 would act as the final season this weekend at SDCC (via Deadline) and confirmed that the 2025 release date (as we previously reported) was still the target release date for the episodes that were commissioned along with season 2 a few months after season 1 premiered in late 2020.

The good news is that season 3 is still on the way in 2025, and we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect, although officially, the plot is under wraps. As our own Jacob wrote a little earlier in the year, we Heron will be facing judgment in season 3, and we’re also expecting the return of the Titans in the next go-around.

The creators detailed to us (and a variety of other outlets) their plans for the show beyond season 3 and even discussed ideas of a possible spin-off series. Five seasons were ultimately mapped out initially, according to the creators, with Charley Parlapanides telling us, “The original pitch was that we eventually get to a know Ragnarok end-time story by the end of season five, and then it’s just a question of whether we’ll be afforded the opportunity to get there.”

The potential spin-off in question was related to Medusa, but similar to season 4, they stated that whether it’d get the official greenlight would all depend on how well season 2 performed.

How well did Blood of Zeus season 2 perform on Netflix?

According to the global top 10s, the show appeared in the English TV charts for just one week between May 12th and May 19th, picking up 1.8 million views, which is around 7.4 million hours watched.

According to FlixPatrol, the show featured in the daily top 10s of a few dozen countries and stayed there for around three weeks before ultimately dropping out entirely, reaching a peak of the 7th most watched series in total.

We also know that throughout 2023, season 1 was watched the equivalent of 2 million times.

Given the decision that new episodes aren’t going into production beyond season 3, we can only assume the series did not perform at the level Netflix wanted to justify new episodes.

If you’re looking for some behind-the-scenes design work on the second season, the creators graciously handed us some of the concept and character art for season 2 in mid-June.

Some tremendous early design concepts for The Sphinx from @StevenWayneArt for Blood of Zeus. pic.twitter.com/4ezFkhndsw — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 11, 2024

Are you disappointed that Blood of Zeus is ending with season 3 in 2025? Let us know in the comments.