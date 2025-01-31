British Netflix Series ‘Adolescence’ Starring Stephen Graham Sets March 2025 Release

First unveiled at the Next on Netflix UK event in early 2024, Adolescence is one of our most anticipated new limited series coming out of the UK for 2025. Netflix has just released a bunch of first looks at the series, so let’s dive into what you need to know about the new series headlined by Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and Erin Doherty.

Director Philip Barantini is behind the new series, having previously teamed up with Graham on Boiling Point. Netflix is also clearly impressed with him as he was announced to be helming the third installment of Enola Holmes, which will see Millie Bobby Brown return to her now iconic role.

What is the plot of Adolescence?

Graham wrote the script alongside Jake Thorne (Tron: Ares, Enola Holmes) with the series taking place in real-time and each episode being filmed in one continuous shot.

The series “tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.”

As part of Netflix’s Next on Netflix event, it was revealed that Adolescence will be released globally on March 13th, 2025.

Who is cast in Netflix’s Adolescence?

The Daily Mail was first to post snaps of the new production last week, picturing a “bulked-up” Stephen Graham on set alongside Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Doctor Who, Bulletproof). Graham will play Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller, while Walter is set to play Detective Inspector Bascombe. The Crown star Erin Doherty was then confirmed to appear in the series as Briony Ariston, a criminal psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case.

Rounding out the cast are:

Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones) as DS Misha Frank

(Game of Thrones) as DS Misha Frank Christine Tremarco (Fat Friends) as Manda Miller

(Fat Friends) as Manda Miller Mark Stanley (The Settlers, Dark River) as Paul Barlow

(The Settlers, Dark River) as Paul Barlow Jo Hartley (After Life, Bank of Dave) as Mrs. Fenumore

(After Life, Bank of Dave) as Mrs. Fenumore Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller

as Jamie Miller Amélie Pease as Lisa Miller

as Lisa Miller Claudius Peters as Frank

When was Adolescence filmed?

Filming kicked off on the series over the summer of 2024, with filming across Yorkshire. Netflix confirmed the project’s cast to the press on July 22nd. Among the filming locations for the new series are Minsthorpe High School in South Elmsall and Pontefract (just south of Leeds), with additional filming in the nearby town of South Kirkby and some additional filming in London.

Now, let’s take a look at those new photos for the upcoming series.















Adolescence is produced by Warp Films, Plan B Entertainment, and Matriarch Productions. The Executive Producers are Mark Herbert and Emily Feller for Warp Films, Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Jack Thorne for One Shoe Films, Philip Barantini for It’s All Made Up Productions, and Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Nina Wolarsky for Plan B Entertainment. Carina Sposato (Plan B Entertainment), Peter Balm, and Niall Shamma (Warp Films) serve as Co-Executive Producers. The Producer is Jo Johnson.

When the series was first revealed, Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham for Matriarch Productions said:

“Matriarch is delighted to announce their involvement on Adolescence. It’s a dream to work side by side creatively with Jack Thorne, a long-time friend of both Stephen and Hannah. Also working with Philip Barantini is of course always an incredible experience and a marriage that we know works beautifully. This co-production with Warp Films/plan B Entertainment is going to be something truly special, and Netflix being its home feels like the perfect combination for an outstanding drama.”

Will you be checking out Adolescence when it drops on Netflix this year? Let us know in the comments, and keep this post bookmarked. We'll keep you updated on everything new on the show as and when we get it.