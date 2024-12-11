‘Black Doves’ Season 2 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

After a stellar first season, Joe Barton’s Black Doves will return for a second season on Netflix. It’s still unknown when filming begins, and details are limited, but we know work has already started on the scripts. We’ll keep track of everything you need about season 2 of Black Doves on Netflix.

Black Doves is a Netflix Original crime-thriller created and written by Joe Barton, who has previously worked on titles on Netflix such as Our Man From Jersey, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, and Giri/Haji. Noisy Bear and SISTER Production are the producers of the series.

Has Black Doves been renewed for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 11/12/2024)

Months before its release on Netflix, the streaming service renewed Black Doves for a second season. It’s rare for Netflix to renew a series ahead of time, so it showcases their confidence in the success of the series.

So far, that confidence is being paid back, as the first week on Netflix has been a great success with 10,800,000 views and reaching the number one spot in 18 countries. It narrowly missed out on taking the top spot away from The Madness.

What to expect from Black Doves season 2?

Wife of the Prime Minister

Helen’s husband, Wallace, is the Secretary of State for the Defence of the United Kingdom and is the most likely candidate to succeed the Prime Minister. This means we’ll likely see Helen and her family getting used to their new surroundings in Number 10 by next season. Downing Street.

Thanks to the actions of her now-dead lover, Jason, Helen has been cleared by MI5. This means with Helen at the very epicenter of the government, her access to state secrets will never be closer or more dangerous.

Reed will likely pile on the pressure on Helen in the second season.

Two Black Doves in Downing Street

At the end of the first season, it is revealed that Helen and Wallace’s nanny, Marie, is also another spy! Helen is none the wiser that Reed has a Black Dove who is regularly in her home and looks after her children.

Helen will inevitably discover Marie is a Black Dove, which means Reed’s spy could be the potential fall person if the MI5 is suspicious of any leaks at the heart of the government.

Sam works for a crime family.

Sam fell on the sword to save Helen from murdering Alex Clark and her son. But this now means Sam will have a giant target on his back from the remaining members of the Clarks. However, he he did receive an offer from Hector Newman to join his crime family, which may offer Sam a layer of protection against the Clarks.

As for Sam’s relationship with Michael, it’s still up in the air whether they will rekindle their relationship after the violent events of the first season.

What about Eleanor, Williams, and Kai-Ming?

The trio was last seen celebrating Christmas on Eleanor’s boat, but the two hit women can either continue working as gunmen for hire or perhaps Sam may try to recruit them into working with Hector Newman. Considering they made such a considerable team when taking out one of Newman’s safe houses, this definitely won’t be the last we see of them.

What this means for Kai-Ming remains unclear. She might be in training with Eleanor and Williams by the time we see them next.

Black Doves Season 2 production status

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

At the time of writing, the second season of Black Doves is currently in pre-production as writer Joe Barton was writing the scripts as of November. A filming schedule has yet to be revealed, but we expect to learn more soon.

In an interview with Variety, Barton did reveal that the series does not need to be “constrained” by the Christmas Holiday theme but has confirmed they plan to film sometime in 2025.

When is Black Doves season 2 coming to Netflix?

There is no official confirmation on a release date from Netflix for the second season of Black Doves.

Any speculation on the release date is heavily reliant on the production schedule. As it stands we’d expect the second season to be released on Netflix sometime in 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching a second season of Black Doves on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!