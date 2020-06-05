Best Music Shows and Movies on Netflix By Music Genre

Is there anything more feel-good than listening to your favorite music? If you need more of a pick-me-up at the moment, why not tune in to one of these amazing music shows, movies, or documentaries on Netflix. Whatever your taste, we’re sure there’s something for everyone.

If you like…

Taylor Swift

Technically not a genre, but since she has a good amount of content on Netflix we thought Ms Swift deserved her own category. Start off with the dazzling Reputation Stadium Tour (2019): two hours and five minutes of singing, dancing, costume changes, and elaborate sets. Even if it’s not your cup of tea, Taylor Swift puts on an amazing performance.

Follow it up with her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana. Here, Taylor talks candidly about her struggles with bullying, eating disorders, as well as her political interests.

Rock

There are quite a few ‘Rockumentaries’ available to stream on Netflix.

Britpop fans in the US and the UK can settle down with their favorite Madchester lads in Oasis: Supersonic (2016). Metalheads in the UK can watch the story of sadly-departed Motörhead frontman Lemmy (2010), and Rolling Stones fans worldwide can enjoy Netflix Original, Keith Richards: Under The Influence.

Pop

Fans of Lady Gaga will love Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017). This Netflix Original gets up close and personal to the singer as she prepares for the launch of her fifth studio album, Joanne, and her iconic halftime performance at the Superbowl.

Those with more classic tastes might enjoy Barbra: The Music, The Mem’ries, The Magic! This Netflix Original gives viewers front-row access to Barbra Streisand’s Miami show on her 2019 13-city tour. Expect belting ballads and Broadway classics.

Soul

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (2019) is much darker than most of the other music documentaries here. The Netflix Original follows the life of legendary singer and activist, Sam Cooke, and explores the controversial circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

R&B

As the most successful female artist from the last twenty years, Netflix couldn’t not make a Beyonce documentary. Homecoming (2019) follows Beyonce as she prepares for her performance at Coachella 2018. The documentary received wide critical acclaim.

Country

This one is an interesting concept, but it has us intrigued. Dolly Parton: Heartstrings (2019) is a drama series of eight episodes, each one inspired by a Dolly Parton song. The series explores themes such as love, friendship, family, and forgiveness. No stranger to the screen, Dolly also makes an appearance in each episode.

Reggae

ReMastered: Who shot the Sheriff is another more serious number. This one looks at the assassination attempt on reggae legend, Bob Marley.

