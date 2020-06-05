After another excellent and pulse-racing season of Baki, fans are already demanding to know when Part 4 will be available to stream on Netflix. We’re speculating that we could see Baki return as early as December 2020!

Baki is a Netflix Original anime based on the manga Baki The Grappler. Already a popular franchise before its arrival on Netflix, Baki has been entertaining fans for almost 30 years. The series has already fast become one of the most popular anime that Netflix has to offer subscribers.

Baki Hanma traveled the world to hone his skill as a fighter with the intent of surpassing his father as the world’s strongest martial artist. Five of death row’s most brutal and violent inmates are gathering in force to take on Baki with the hope that he will annihilate them, having grown bored of their own strength and thus with life. To support their friend, martial artists that Baki has met on his journey join him to fight by his side in the world’s deadliest tournament.

Has Baki been renewed for Part 4?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 05/06/2020)

The answer to that question is in the title itself. As each season is split and released into parts, this means that there is still a half-season left, therefore, Baki will be returning for Part 4 in the foreseeable future.

When is Baki part 4 coming to Netflix?

There’s no confirmation as of yet, but it would be fair to speculate that Baki could return to Netflix as soon as December 2020.

Our evidence to suggest this may happen stems from the Japanese release of the first season of Baki. The series was broadcast weekly from June 25th, 2019 to December 16th, 2019.

The series eventually made its way to Netflix, but the delay was due to the number of dubs that needed to be completed.

Notably, this is the first time an Original anime series has been released without providing of least one alternate dub to Japanese. If Netflix is to do the same for Part 4, then our best bet is a December 2020 release date.

When will an English dub for Baki Part 3 be coming to Netflix?

The English dub, along with various other languages takes an extensive amount of time to complete. A lot of time is spent on translation, with potential extensive changes to the wording of the script to fit a western audience.

With the current COVID-19 Pandemic its extremely difficult to say if, and when, voice actors will be returning to studios to record for anime.

Assuming that voice actor can record their lines despite the ongoing crisis, we’d then expect to see an English dub in the coming months.

Part 3 of Baki is definitely the best part of the current Netflix run Loved it. Might rewatch it again soon. Very faithful to the manga too and part 4 is up in the air in what they can do considering there’s not much to adapt for this current run of Baki but beyond that is wild pic.twitter.com/CENsBMjUnM — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) June 5, 2020

Will Part 4 of Baki have an English dub?

Yes, but it’s an issue of time before you’ll see Baki Part 4 available on Netflix.

If Part 4 does drop in December as we’ve speculated, then an English dub will likely be made available in the Spring of 2021.

How many episodes will Part 4 feature?

Like the previous three parts that have come before, each one consists of thirteen episodes.

Expect to see a further thirteen episodes available to stream upon the release of Part 4.

Are you looking forward to the release of Bake Part 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!