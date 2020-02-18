Best New Documentary & Docu-series added to Netflix in 2020

It’s been a cracking start to the year when it comes to new reality TV and documentaries on Netflix. Below, we’ll be picking out our favorite new reality TV series and documentaries that have been added to Netflix around the world.

Have we missed any that would go on your list? Let us know in the comments down below.

The 24 Hour War (2016)

Genre: Sports

Runtime: 99 Minutes

The documentary behind the blockbuster film Ford v Ferrari, this critically acclaimed Adam Carolla film gives an inside look into the real behind the scenes story. This rivalry at Le Mans is one of the most famous battles in racing history. It started in 1963 when Henry Ford II tried to buy Ferrari to save the ailing Ford Motor Company, which was being crushed by GM and the Corvette on the track and at the dealerships. Even if you don’t enjoy racing, this is an incredibly engaging look into the backstory.

Next In Fashion N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Fashion

Netflix’s own version of Project Runway, this reality series is helmed by model Alexa Chung and Tan France of Queer Eye. It’s incredibly entertaining and superbly formatted. If you like fashion or even just reality shows, this is one to binge.

Tiny House Nation N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 14

Genre: Lifestyle

If you’re like me, I love seeing the construction and decoration that brings great homes to life. The tiny home movement is sweeping the nation and each episode offers an interesting insight into the construction of tiny homes from design conception through to delivery, all generally in the space of under 500 feet. Like the homes, the episodes are tiny. A fun and easy binge!

Miss Americana (2020) N

Genre: Biographical, Music

Runtime: 85 Minutes

This documentary definitely isn’t a concert movie. It concentrates on the ups and downs of pop star life. With intimate interviews with Taylor Swift, we see the vulnerability of the icon and just how stardom has affected her. Even if you don’t care for the music, the movie is worth seeing.

The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Lifestyle, Pseudo-Science

This is going to be a controversial one. If you are squeamish about vaginas, getting high, or any other strange ‘help’ therapy, you should avoid this one. But it’s so crazy, so out there, that I just have to recommend it. Headed by Gwyneth Paltrow, her brand “Goop” has created a storm of curiosity. From vagina candles to curated fashion pics, her lifestyle brand seems to try a bit of everything to make your life better.

Disclaimer: The help featured on Goop has not been approved by physicians. In fact, they vehemently disclaim some items.

Cheer N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Sports

This competitive cheerleading series focuses on the champion cheerleaders of ‘Texas’ Navarro College. Through their ups and downs, we see the true grit and competitive spirit of the unsung athletes of football. Greg Whiteley, the director of Cheer and its college football predecessor Last Chance U, has said that the subjects of his docuseries, the champion cheerleaders are the “toughest athletes I’ve ever filmed.” The Navarro College cheerleaders, who have won 14 NCA National Championships since 2000, are pure powerhouses.

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020)

Genre: Biographical, Sports

Runtime: 105 Minutes

Another Adam Carolla film, Uppity explores the life of Willy T. Ribbs, the controversial driver who shattered the color barrier of professional auto-racing and became the first black qualifier in the storied history of the Indy 500. Despite being a Formula Ford champion in England, Willy T. had another race to win when he returned to America—the race against bigotry. Through sheer determination, Willy shattered the color barrier in professional racing, becoming the first black man to race in the Indy 500.

The Pharmacist N Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Crime After losing his son in a drug-related shooting, small-town New Orleans pharmacist Dan Schneider embarks on a crusade to bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation’s devastating opioid epidemic. A real-life vigilante story, he shows true courage as he takes on drug dealers, crooked and indifferent cops, a notorious OxyContin pill mill, Big Pharma, and even the FBI.

American Factory (2019) N

Genre: Cultural, Social

Runtime: 110 Minutes

Led by filmmakers Steven Bognar, Julia Eichert, and Jeff Eichert, this story follows the story of an Ohio factory after it was reopened by a Chinese billionaire. Opening a factory in an abandoned General Motors plant, he hires two thousand Americans. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.

The Chef Show N

Volumes: 2 | Episodes: 14

Genre: Food

In 2014, Jon Favreau starred in the movie Chef. Collaborating with Chef Roy Choi he developed a love for food and for cooking. (Roy Choi even sent Jon Favreau to culinary school.) Choi and Favreau reunite for this cooking travelogue series. They travel to different locales around the world and celebrate different flavors, cultures, and people. Experimenting with their favorite recipes and techniques, they collaborate with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary industries, including sharing a meal with members of the “Avengers” cast. It’s a fun and enjoyable way to see food made and shared.

What are your favorite reality shows/specials on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!