Mystery Science Theater 3000 Leaving Netflix in March 2020

The original Mystery Science Theater series is due to depart Netflix around the world in March 2020. Here’s why you should give them a watch and what that means for the Netflix Original Mystery Science Theater series.

Among the regions that will see the original Mystery Science Theater series leave is the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. No other regions of Netflix are currently streaming the classic episodes.

Netflix only has one season available which is dubbed as collection 3. It contains a mish-mash of episodes and involves the famous characters talking trash over trash B-tier movies.

All 10 episodes on Netflix will be leaving the service from March 15th, 2020.

What does that mean for Netflix’s Mystery Science Theater?

For now, the new Mystery Science Theater series is safe on Netflix but as you may have heard late last year, there aren’t going to be new seasons going forward.

This was announced in late November 2019 the cancelation but promised to try and find a new home but that’s yet to materialize.

We don’t know what the future holds for the show, it always seemed to figure out how to survive. From Comedy Central to SyFy. Then kept alive by RIFFTRAX & Cinematic Titanic. whatever happens, I want everybody to know that getting a chance to be on this show was a dream come true — JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) November 26, 2019

Netflix also used to carry Mystery Science Theater 3000: Lasterblast which left Netflix all the way back in 2014.

Where will Mystery Science Theater stream next?

The good news is that there’s plenty of ways to continue watching the classic episodes of MST3K. Most of the episodes are available up on YouTube for free and there’s also a 24/7 Twitch stream where you can watch along with fellow fans of the show.

For now, however, you’ll be able to watch both of the new seasons which were labeled as Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet and The Return on Netflix.

Will you miss the original Mystery Science Theater once it leaves Netflix in March? Let us know in the comments.