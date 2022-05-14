Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: May 14th-15th, 2022

It’s been another long week so if you’re planning on kicking back with Netflix this weekend, we’ve got you covered on some of the best new movies to grace the service over the past 7 days.

This list primarily covers Netflix in the US. If you’re outside the US, your selections were a little bit different. In the United Kingdom, for example, you were treated to Doctor Sleep which comes from Mike Flanagan. Netflix Canada saw the release of Ted Bundy: American Psycho.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Operation Mincemeat (2022) N

Director: John Madden

Genre: Drama, War | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Colin Firth, Matthew MacFadden, Kelly MacDonald, Rufus Wright, Ruby Bentall

In 1943 the allies begin their preparations for the invasion of France and the liberation of Europe, but one problem still persists, how can they protect their invasion force from the destructive power of the German military? Two intelligence officers come up with a plan to trick the Germans, involving a corpse, false military papers, and hope.

This movie dropped on Netflix in most regions around the world on Wednesday.

The Getaway King (2021) N

Director: Mateusz Rakowicz

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Dawid Ogrodnik, Robert Więckiewicz, Jakub Gierszał, Masza Wągrocka, Rafał Zawierucha,

Based on the life of Zdzisław Najmrodzki, the story of The Getaway King takes place in the final days of communism in Poland where Naymro, a getaway driver, becomes a folk hero after successfully escaping from the police 29 times, but considers a fresh new life when he meets his new girlfriend.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (2021) N

Director: Shinji Aramaki, Michihito Fujii, Kenji Kamiyama

Genre: Animation, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Atsuko Tanaka, Osamu Saka, Akio Otsuka, Koichi Yamadera, Yutaka Nakano

In the near future, the advancement of technology has led to new a wave of cybercrime by augmented individuals known as “cyberbrains”. To combat the growing number of crimes, full-bodied cyborg Motoko Kusanagi takes charge of the crime-fighting organization known as public security section 9.

Senior Year (2022) N

Director: Alex Hardcastle

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Rebel Wilson, Angourie Rice, Mary Holland, Molly Brown, Sam Richardson

In 1997, Ruby was the most popular girl in high school as captain of the cheerleading squad and dating the quarterback. But after falling off of the cheerleading pyramid, Ruby falls into a coma and doesn’t wake up until 20 years later. Finding herself in the body of a 37-year-old woman, Ruby returns to high school to repeat her senior year and is determined to be crowned prom queen.

Our Father (2022) N

Director: Lucie Jourdan

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Curious to find one or two half-siblings from the same sperm donor as her, Jacoba Ballard took a DNA test. Finding a total of seven matches, Jacoba realized she had found a huge discovery, but further investigation lead her to a shocking secret involving a sperm donor and a fertility doctor.

